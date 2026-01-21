Influential Women: Teresa Biber LoMonte, MS, CCC-SLP, International Dysphagia Expert & Creator of The Biber Protocol®

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionizing Swallowing Rehabilitation with Innovative NMES Techniques to Restore Function and Improve Patient OutcomesTeresa Biber LoMonte, M.S., CCC-SLP, is a groundbreaking speech-language pathologist, international dysphagia expert, and electrotherapy consultant whose work is transforming rehabilitation for patients worldwide. As the Founder of The Biber Protocol, Teresa has developed an internationally recognized neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) method that restores swallowing function for individuals affected by dysphagia and facial paralysis. With over two decades of experience, she has trained thousands of therapists and treated over one million patients with consistently exceptional results. Her innovative approach has not only led to multiple FDA-cleared devices but also propelled collaborations on advanced brain-computer interface technology aimed at revolutionizing swallowing rehabilitation.Teresa’s distinguished educational background underpins her pioneering work. She earned her A.A. in Early Childhood Education with High Honors from Covenant College, a B.A. in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Development with High Honors from the University of West Florida, and an M.S. in Communication Science with High Honors from Nova Southeastern University. She is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the Dysphagia Research Society, Rotary International, the National Organization of Professional Women, and the Association of Community Cancer Centers.In addition to The Biber Protocol, Teresa created The Lomonte Technique, a hybrid therapeutic approach that addresses fibrosis, muscle tension, lymphatic drainage, postural strain, and anxiety associated with speech, swallowing, and voice deficits. She has contributed as a consultant to NIH-funded research, authored multiple publications, and played a central role in global clinical education programs. Her efforts have earned her numerous awards, including the ACE Award from ASHA across multiple years, VIP Women of the Year 2015 from the National Organization of Professional Women, Best in Patient Care 2018 from the American Health Council, and recognition among Cambridge Who’s Who Executives and Professionals in 2023.Teresa attributes her success to the guidance of mentors such as Beverly Hershey and Peter Mollo, who helped her turn innovative ideas into impactful programs. She also credits the Cleveland Clinic in Florida—particularly the Departments of Otolaryngology and Neurology—for fostering an environment of innovation and supporting the use of NMES in rehabilitation. These experiences reinforced her belief in collaboration, mentorship, and institutional support as critical drivers of healthcare innovation. Guided by the principle of “listen more, talk less,” Teresa continually seeks to learn from others while mentoring emerging healthcare professionals to pursue innovative ideas with confidence and integrity.Recognizing the importance of patient-centered care, Teresa encourages young women entering healthcare to remain steadfast in the face of resistance, understanding that obstacles often reflect personal agendas rather than patient needs. Her career reflects a commitment to compassionate innovation, evidence-based practices, and delivering meaningful solutions that prioritize patient outcomes and elevate standards in the field.Beyond her clinical and educational achievements, Teresa is a dedicated humanitarian and community advocate. She has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, the Global Orphan Project in Haiti, and Rotary Club initiatives in Costa Rica, demonstrating her dedication to serving vulnerable populations globally. Her mission is rooted in compassion and empowerment, ensuring that individuals regain essential abilities—eating, drinking, speaking, and thinking—so they can fully engage in their communities.Through decades of innovation, mentorship, and service, Teresa Biber LoMonte continues to shape the future of rehabilitation. Her work exemplifies the transformative power of expertise, empathy, and persistence, leaving a lasting impact on patients, clinicians, and the broader healthcare community worldwide.Learn More about Teresa Biber Lomonte:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/teresa-biberlomonte or through her website, https://thebiberprotocol.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

