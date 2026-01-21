Governor Ivey Adds Even More Rebuild Alabama Projects, Announces ATRIP-II Awards for 2026

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. This announcement comes the week after Governor Ivey touted in her state of the state address the tremendous progress being made by Rebuild Alabama.

“Since 2019, Alabama generated more than $2 billion, paving the way for 500 vital road and bridge projects in all 67 counties. None of these projects would have happened without the passage of Rebuild Alabama,”,” said Governor Ivey during her state of the state address.

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

Governor Ivey has awarded $40 million in ATRIP-II grants to local governments in each of the last five years, exceeding the $30 million minimum required by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

There were 25 projects selected for funding for a total of just over $40 million in state transportation funding. Of those awarded projects, 20 were from cities and counties putting forward more than $11 million in local funds. Under the ATRIP-II program, there is no requirement that local governments put up matching funds to be eligible. The state has now awarded more than $260 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II since the program’s creation in 2019.

“Rebuild Alabama continues making generational transportation improvements a reality. I am proud to award funds towards these 25 projects. Our success with Rebuild Alabama will only continue,” said Governor Ivey.

The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract during the 2026 fiscal year. All projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.

For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, visit https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/ATRIPII.html.

A list of this year’s selected projects is attached.

