SIX SENSES XALA BEGINS VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION, ADVANCING A NEW MODEL FOR REGENERATIVE COASTAL HOSPITALITY

Vertical construction begins at Mexico’s first Six Senses hotel and residences as early sales momentum builds across Costalegre’s $1 billion Xala community

We approached every element with intentionality, purpose, and an understanding of how the architecture meets the land and Xala’s curated raw-nature ethos. ” — Juan Bremer, Co-Founding Partner of Xala

COSTALEGRE, MEXICO, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical construction is now underway at Six Senses Xala , the landmark hotel and branded residences within Xala , a 3,000-acre sustainable coastal community on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The project will be the brand’s debut in Mexico, bringing the brand’s enduring vision of restorative reconnection to one of the country’s most thoughtfully conceived destinations.With the design of the Six Senses hotel, consisting of just 51 suites, now complete—led by Xala Co-Founding Partner Juan Bremer in collaboration with Combeau Architects—Xala continues to advance its vision for an exceptional sustainable living community. With a planned opening in March 2028, the development comes with a growing list of amenities that will shape the guest and private homeowner experience across the destination.Branded residences at Six Senses Xala will feature 36 oceanfront homes set within one of the lowest-density developments ever undertaken in Mexico, where less than 20 percent of the land will be developed. Each residence sits on a generous 3.7-acre lot with up to 190 feet of beachfront, designed as a single-story retreat that sits quietly within the landscape. The architecture emphasizes expansive indoor-outdoor living and is shaped by the natural topography of Costalegre, preserving the sense of peace that defines Xala. Early response has been strong, with ten of the first twelve residences in phase one having already been sold.“This milestone represents years of thoughtful planning and collaboration,” said Juan Bremer, Co-Founding Partner of Xala. “We approached every element with intentionality, purpose, and an understanding of how the architecture meets the land and Xala’s curated raw-nature ethos. Now that the design is finalized and initial site work concluded, we move into vertical construction with a clear vision for what Six Senses Xala will represent for the region.”Six Senses – part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury & lifestyle portfolio – invites its guests to experience something out of the ordinary through places that feel good, do good, and spark something in people. Its places and experiences are designed to reawaken people’s senses, so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.Sustainability, wellness, and crafted experiences have been rooted in Six Senses’ DNA from the very beginning, long before they were a trend, and remain central to the development of Six Senses Xala.Six Senses Xala will follow the brand’s holistic approach to wellness, with high-tech, high-touch spaces and therapies to help guests grow, reflect, and reconnect. For the active, the indoor gym and fitness amenities transition to the trails outside. For the peace-seekers, a signature Six Senses Spa will offer a healing environment for locally inspired treatments, journeys, and multi-day wellness programs. The Alchemy Bar will highlight the rich history of regional healing techniques, blending freshly picked or foraged ingredients and complementing the brand’s Eat With Six Senses philosophy—celebrating the best in local produce and flavors of Mexico’s Pacific Coast.What distinguishes Xala within the global luxury landscape is the sincerity of its long-term values. Every aspect of the destination, from density and design to environmental protection, is guided by long-term values. Spanning more than 3,000 acres, Xala offers one of the longest stretches of continuous, secluded beach on the Pacific Coast and maintains an environment where simplicity and open space define the experience. The property includes amenities rarely found within a single community, with over 20 miles of mountain-biking and hiking trails, two estuaries, and four mountains with panoramic viewpoints ideal for sunrise walks, yoga, or wildlife observation.These natural assets sit alongside Xala’s planned 77 Rancho Estates, three beach clubs, surf club anchored by the community’s reef, farm-to-fork restaurant, wine and spirits club, equestrian center, and turtle conservation camp—all designed in harmony with the land. With the nearby Costalegre airport slated to begin local operations in 2026, Xala offers seclusion without sacrificing connectivity.Beyond its physical development, The Xala Foundation and its Sierra a Mar initiative anchor the community’s long-term commitment to ecological restoration and local empowerment. Their work includes education programs, women-led entrepreneurship, sustainable fishing efforts, and the protection and restoration of 100 kilometers of coastline, ensuring Xala’s growth supports both the land and its surrounding communities.“Xala’s authenticity is what makes it different,” said Jerónimo Bremer, Co-Founding Partner of Xala. “Our principles guide every decision, even when the path is harder or more costly. That commitment is reflected in the land, the design, and the way the community is taking shape.”For more information about Xala and Six Senses hotel and branded residences, please visit xala.com.###ABOUT XALAXala is a regenerative coastal development located on the Costalegre coast of Jalisco, Mexico. Representing one of the lowest-density developments ever undertaken in Mexico, Xala—developed by Ricardo Santa Cruz, Jerónimo Bremer, and Juan Bremer—brings together design excellence, community impact, and environmental restoration across 3,000 acres of protected land and luxury living. Home to the Six Senses hotel and branded residences, a Ramsar-protected estuary, and 77 Rancho Estates, Xala is redefining what it means to live with nature, not apart from it. For more on Xala visit https://xala.com or @xala.mx on Instagram.ABOUT SIX SENSESSix Senses serves as a changemaker, built on commitment, not convention. It stands alone in the intersection of wellness, sustainability, emotional hospitality, and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Its spas blend ancient wisdom with modern science and stand at the forefront of what it means to be mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally well.For three decades, Six Senses has been creating places and experiences that feel good, do good, and spark something in people. Now part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, Six Senses operates 27 hotels and resorts in 22 countries and has signed a further 38 properties into the development pipeline. This includes a collection of private residences.Every location is chosen not just for its natural impact but for its ability to stir something deeper. Whether on sun-soaked islands, in the mountains, within healing retreats, and now at the heart of vibrant cities, the enduring vision remains as strong as ever: reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

