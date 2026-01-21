Influential Women Spotlights Angela Kim: Designer, Educator, and Founder of The Areum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Authenticity, Innovation, and Cross-Cultural Vision to Fashion and Creative Education in Los AngelesAngela Kim is a distinguished designer, educator, and founder of The Areum, a brand celebrating authentic beauty through modern Korean goods and hair accessories. Based in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, Angela has built a remarkable career in fashion, combining over a decade of professional experience with her expertise in product development, technical design, and creative direction. A graduate of Otis College of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design, she brings a unique cross-cultural perspective, blending her American and Korean backgrounds into a creative vision that authentically reflects who she is.Throughout her career, Angela has held influential positions with top fashion brands, including Head Designer for The Workroom LA and Lead Designer for Pistola Denim. Her extensive skill set spans trend forecasting, draping, pattern making, technical design, digital visualization with tools such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and CLO 3D, and pre-production processes including mood board creation, merchandising sheets, and sourcing. By combining creativity with meticulous technical knowledge, she has consistently transformed design concepts into high-quality, market-ready collections.Angela’s entrepreneurial journey led her to establish The Areum, a brand inspired by the Korean word areumdaum (아름다움), meaning “beautiful.” For Angela, the name reflects more than aesthetics—it represents being true to oneself. Through The Areum, she aims to create products that celebrate individuality and authenticity, offering modern goods and accessories that reflect honest beauty and thoughtful design. While still in its early stages, the brand has already become a source of passion and fulfillment for Angela, representing both her personal and creative philosophy.In addition to her work as a designer, Angela is deeply committed to education and mentorship. She recently taught as a design lecturer at Otis College of Art and Design, where she guided aspiring designers through hands-on instruction and shared industry insights to prepare them for real-world challenges. She is currently taking time away from teaching for health reasons. Angela also volunteers with Mentors for Change, supporting young creatives as they navigate career paths, build confidence, and realize their potential. Her approach to mentorship reflects her belief that leadership and learning go hand in hand, and that success is cultivated through collaboration and guidance.Angela credits her success to her unwavering faith, which she believes has guided her throughout her personal and professional journey. A pivotal lesson from her time as a fashion student at Otis taught her the importance of learning from others and adopting the best qualities observed in peers. This advice fostered an open-minded approach to growth, enabling her to evolve as both a professional and a person while continuously striving for excellence.After 15 years in the fashion industry, Angela embraced the challenge of launching her own brand while also teaching as an instructor—a balance she described as demanding yet deeply rewarding. Driven by passion and persistence, she approached every project with enthusiasm, integrity, and a commitment to doing her best. Her dedication to honest craftsmanship and meaningful growth has allowed her to build a career that merges creativity, education, and empowerment.Beyond her professional endeavors, Angela enjoys hiking, traveling, and exploring new creative pursuits. Her leadership in the fashion design community is defined by her commitment to authenticity, cross-cultural perspective, and empowering others. Whether guiding students in the classroom, designing products for her brand, or mentoring emerging creatives, Angela Kim exemplifies the blend of innovation, purpose, and heart that drives lasting impact in the fashion industry.Learn More about Angela Kim:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-kim Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

