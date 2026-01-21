David Hoy and Associates Offer Expanded Counseling Services to Support Twin Cities Residents Facing Trauma & Grief

David Hoy & Associates Dr. David Hoy

Golden Valley and Chaska Offices Offer Evening and Weekend Counseling Appointments to Address Urgent Mental Health Needs Amid Local Unrest

We are offering extended hours because we know grief and anxiety don't end at five o'clock. Our goal is to ensure no one in the Twin Cities has to navigate these heavy emotions alone.” — Dr. David Hoy

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Hoy and Associates , a long-standing mental health provider in the Twin Cities, is announcing an immediate expansion of services to assist individuals and families processing grief and trauma following recent events in the Minneapolis area. Recognizing the significant emotional toll caused by recent community clashes and local unrest, the counseling center is prioritizing accessibility for those who need a safe space to navigate complex emotions.As dedicated members of the Twin Cities community who both live and work in the region, the professionals at David Hoy and Associates are deeply committed to the well-being of their Minneapolis neighbors. The mental health agency is now offering specialized grief and trauma counseling sessions specifically designed to help residents manage the stress and anxiety resulting from the current environment. To accommodate the schedules of working professionals and students, the therapists have added evening and weekend appointment availability at both their Golden Valley office and Chaska location Accessible Care in Times of Local CrisisUnderstanding that trauma does not follow a standard schedule, the mental health professionals are providing multiple avenues for care. Residents can choose between traditional in-person visits at their physical offices or utilize secure virtual appointments from the comfort of their own homes. This flexibility ensures that, regardless of transportation challenges or safety concerns, professional counseling support remains available to every member of the community.The team at David Hoy and Associates emphasizes that their mission is strictly humanitarian. The focus remains entirely on the mental health needs of local people who are struggling to process recent events. By providing a neutral and supportive environment, the agency aims to help residents build resilience and find a path toward healing.A Message From Dr. David Hoy, Founder"Our hearts go out to our neighbors who are experiencing fear and uncertainty during this difficult time," said Dr. David Hoy. "As local residents ourselves, we feel a desire and responsibility to provide the support needed to process this collective trauma. We are opening our doors with extended hours because we know that grief and anxiety don't end at five o'clock. Our goal is to ensure that no one in the Twin Cities has to navigate these heavy emotions alone, regardless of their schedule or location."Commitment to Community WellnessDavid Hoy and Associates has a long history of serving the Minnesota community with compassionate and professional mental health care. To ensure that financial barriers do not prevent residents from receiving help, the agency works with all major insurance carriers. This allows the vast majority of local Twin Cities families to utilize their existing benefits to access the grief and trauma support they need.Whether an individual is seeking help for themselves or a parent is looking for support for a child, the firm offers a wide range of therapeutic services tailored to the specific needs of the Twin Cities population. By combining local expertise with expanded availability, the agency remains a vital resource for community stability.About David Hoy and AssociatesDavid Hoy and Associates is a comprehensive mental health clinic with offices in Golden Valley and Chaska, Minnesota. For years, the agency has provided high-quality psychological and counseling services to children, adolescents, teens, and adults throughout the Twin Cities metro. Their team of experienced clinicians is dedicated to fostering healing and growth through personalized treatment plans and a deep commitment to the local community.

