skrooge.ai raises $1.85M seed round to scale AI-powered accounting and tax services for UAE SMEs

skrooge.ai raised $1.85M seed to scale its AI-powered accounting and tax service for SMEs, serving 150 clients with $300K ARR.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- skrooge.ai , an AI-enabled accounting and tax service provider focused on small and medium-sized businesses in the UAE, announced it has raised $1.85 million in a seed round through SAFE notes from fintech-experienced angel investors. The founding team, which counts 5 people, has deep expertise in finance and tech, having served as both tech investors and operators.“Our goal is simple: to save founders and business owners their time, money, and sanity from unnecessary stress—so they wake up excited to build,” said Anatolii Solomanin, Co-CEO and CPO of skrooge.ai.skrooge.ai is building the Skrooge App—an AI platform designed to amplify the productivity of accounting professionals. It enables them to serve more clients more affordably, with greater consistency and stronger compliance. Rather than selling standalone accounting software, the company delivers an end-to-end managed service that combines expert accountants with AI-first software.The company’s core product supports its accounting team by:- Automating document collection and back-office follow-ups- Reviewing high volumes of documents for tax compliance- Using transaction history to standardize categorization and improve reporting consistency- Producing clear, plain-English financial insights with fast turnaroundThe company started onboarding its first paid clients in July 2025. As of December 2025, skrooge.ai reports 150 total clients served, and $300K in annualized recurring revenue (ARR). The funding will support hiring across product & engineering and scaling delivery capacity for UAE SMEs.About skrooge.aiskrooge.ai is an AI-enabled accounting and tax service provider for UAE SMEs, combining experienced accountants with automation to deliver fast, compliant, and business-tailored financial operations.Media contactpress@skrooge.ai

