Insured Retirement Plan Reveals New Method to Enable Supplemental Retirement Income Through Strategic Life Insurance

Insured Retirement Plan

If permanent life insurance is designed properly, it can support a long-term strategy that may provide family protection today while building policy values that may be used more flexibly later in life” — Jose Salloum

TORONTO, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBC Financial, a firm focused on strategic life insurance design and cash-flow-based planning, today announced an enhanced insured retirement planning approach designed for Canadians who are looking for additional ways to strengthen long-term retirement and estate outcomes. For more information on IBC Financial insured retirement plans see https://ibcfinancial.com/financial-advisors/insured-retirement-plan/ This approach—often referred to as an Insured Retirement Plan (IRP), is a planning strategy that uses properly structured permanent life insurance to combine long-term protection with the potential for tax-advantaged cash value accumulation. It is intended to complement (not replace) more traditional Canadian retirement building blocks such as RRSPs, TFSAs, CPP/QPP, and OAS, depending on an individual’s goals, time horizon, and eligibility.“Canadians want clarity, stability, and options, especially when retirement planning feels increasingly complex,” said Jose Salloum, CEO of IBC Financial. “When permanent life insurance is designed properly, it could support a disciplined long-term strategy that may provide family protection today while building policy values that could be used more flexibly later in life.”A strategy, not a government-registered planIBC Financial emphasizes that an “Insured Retirement Plan” is not a government-registered plan such as an RRSP or TFSA. Rather, it is a planning concept that may be suitable for certain individuals, often including incorporated business owners, high-income earners, and professionals, who have already made strong use of traditional planning tools and are seeking additional long-term flexibility.How the approach may workA permanent life insurance policy may build cash value over time. Under current Canadian rules, if a policy is structured and maintained within applicable limits, it may allow policy values to grow in a tax-advantaged manner inside the contract.In later years, some individuals may choose to access policy values through policy loans and/or withdrawals, which could be tax-efficient depending on the policy structure, the method of access, and the tax law in effect at the time. Policy loans can also reduce the death benefit and may affect the policy if not managed appropriately.Potential features (depending on eligibility, underwriting, policy design, and ongoing management)- Long-term protection: Permanent life insurance provides a death benefit that can help protect families and support estate objectives.- Tax-advantaged accumulation: Cash value may grow inside the policy on a tax-advantaged basis when structured and maintained properly.- Flexible access: Policy values may be accessed through loans and/or withdrawals, subject to policy terms, tax considerations, and lender requirements (where applicable).- Planning versatility: The approach may be designed for personal or corporate planning objectives, depending on circumstances.- Province-sensitive considerations: Certain creditor-related features may apply in specific situations; however, outcomes can vary by province and individual circumstances, and are not guaranteed.“Good planning is not built on slogans; it’s built on structure,” Salloum added. “Our role is to educate Canadians and coordinate with their professional advisors so they can evaluate whether this strategy could fit their objectives responsibly.”IBC Financial works with clients across Canada to design insured retirement planning strategies based on cash flow, timelines, risk tolerance, and the need for family protection and estate planning.About IBC FinancialIBC Financial provides education and planning support related to strategic life insurance design, cash-flow optimization, and wealth transfer objectives. The firm helps individuals and business owners evaluate strategies that could improve long-term financial resilience through properly structured solutions aligned with client goals and professional guidance.Important information: This news release is provided for general educational purposes only and is not legal, tax, or individualized financial advice. Insurance products are subject to underwriting, contract terms, costs, and limitations. Any values, dividends, or illustrated performance (if referenced separately) may include non-guaranteed elements, and actual results could differ. Accessing policy values through loans or withdrawals may reduce benefits, increase the risk of lapse if not managed properly, and may have tax implications depending on policy structure and current law. Individuals should consult appropriately licensed insurance professionals and their own legal and tax advisors before implementing any strategy.

