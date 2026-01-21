African Adventure Specialists Announces 2026 Trips Kenya and Tanzania, Africa

On Safari in Kenya with African Adventure Specialists logo

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists Announces 2026 Trips of a Lifetime to Kenya and Tanzania , Africa | 2026 TravelAfrican Adventure Specialists announces its newest collection of 2026 safari journeys, designed to immerse travelers in the wildlife, landscapes, and cultures of Kenya and Tanzania. These expertly crafted itineraries offer true “trips of a lifetime,” showcasing the continent’s most iconic regions and unforgettable natural spectacles.Each journey takes guests deep into Africa’s wild heart—where golden plains stretch endlessly, elephants follow ancient migration paths, lions rest beneath acacia trees, and wildlife thrives in its natural rhythm. The company’s approach emphasizes meaningful immersion, ensuring travelers don’t just visit Africa—they experience it.Kenya: The Heart of the Safari ExperienceIn Kenya, travelers explore world‑renowned wildlife regions including the Maasai Mara, celebrated for its dramatic predator sightings and the iconic Great Migration. Guests enjoy expertly guided game drives, hand‑selected lodges and camps, and authentic cultural interactions that offer insight into local communities and traditions. Kenya delivers raw beauty and unforgettable encounters at every turn.Tanzania: Epic Landscapes and Timeless BeautyTanzania offers safari experiences on a grand, cinematic scale. From the vast plains of the Serengeti to the awe‑inspiring Ngorongoro Crater, travelers witness some of the highest concentrations of wildlife on Earth. Optional extensions to Zanzibar provide a serene finale, with pristine beaches and rich Swahili culture creating the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.Your Gateway to Iconic African Safari DestinationsAfrican Adventure Specialists Ltd, based in Kenya, is a premier safari company offering tailor‑made journeys across East Africa. With a commitment to adventure, culture, and sustainability, the company delivers travel experiences that showcase Africa’s most iconic destinations. Its team of seasoned experts blends deep local knowledge with a passion for exploration, ensuring every journey is unique, seamless, and enriching.Top DestinationsAfrican Adventure Specialists curates unforgettable journeys across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda. Whether travelers seek the thrill of the Great Migration, intimate gorilla encounters, or luxury escapes in Africa’s most stunning landscapes, the company crafts experiences tailored to each guest’s desires.Kenya- Witness the Great Migration, iconic safaris, and breathtaking landscapes. Explore Magical KenyaTanzaniaDiscover the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, and Zanzibar’s pristine shores. Experience Unforgettable TanzaniaUgandaTrek mountain gorillas and cruise the Nile in the “Pearl of Africa.” Explore The Pearl of AfricaRwandaEncounter gorillas, serene lakes, and a rich cultural heritage. Visit RwandaZanzibarRelax on pristine beaches, wander historic Stone Town, and explore vibrant marine life. Visit ZanzibarTravel Designed to Be Remembered ForeverAfrican Adventure Specialists is recognized for its expert planning, personalized service, and deep understanding of Africa’s landscapes and cultures. Each 2026 itinerary is crafted to reflect individual traveler interests while ensuring exceptional guiding, seamless logistics, and thoughtfully selected accommodations. These are not ordinary vacations—they are journeys that inspire, transform, and stay with travelers long after they return home.About African Adventure SpecialistsAfrican Adventure Specialists is a premier, locally owned safari company offering luxury, tailor-made journeys across East Africa. From extraordinary wildlife encounters to breathtaking beach escapes, they specialize in creating personalized, unforgettable travel experiences. With offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali, their expert team ensures that each journey is meticulously planned for the ultimate adventure.The destinations include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar. The travel styles offered are Connoisseur Tours, Classic Tours, Adventure Tours, Cultural Safaris, Photography Tours, Scheduled/Series Tours, and Beach Extensions.Fully regulated by the Ministry of Tourism of Kenya and the Tanzania Tourism Authority, African Adventure Specialists holds membership with prestigious organizations, including Beach ExtensionsFor inquiries and bookings, please contact African Travel Specialists at:Head Office: Nairobi, KenyaBranch Offices: Arusha, Tanzania | Kigali, RwandaEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventure.co.ke For More Information and Media and Communication Contact:Arnelle KendallArnelle Kendall International📞 Tel: +1 561 789 8286📧 Email: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.comContact: Andrew KatimaAfrican Adventure Specialistssafaris@africanadventure.co.keMembership & Accreditations: USTOA, APTA, ATTA, KATO BONDED,

