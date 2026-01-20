TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 88 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 646, Additional Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 88 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 646.

There are currently 538 people in quarantine and 33 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 23.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at the following schools: Starr Elementary (17 students in quarantine), Global Academy (13 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs High School (11 students in quarantine) and Chapman High School (less than 5 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs Elementary (students in quarantine to be determined) and Rainbow Lake Middle (students in quarantine to be determined). Additionally, students remain in quarantine from the following schools: Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary (59 students in quarantine), Campobello Gramling School (46 students in quarantine), Crestview Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Libertas Academy (15 students in quarantine), Fairforest Elementary (14 students in quarantine), Berry Shoals Elementary (14 students in quarantine), Oakland Elementary (6 students in quarantine), Mabry Middle School (6 students in quarantine) and Landrum High School (6 students in quarantine).

Public exposures were also identified at Clemson University (34 students in quarantine) and Anderson University (50 students in quarantine).

DPH has identified additional locations that individuals visited while infectious with measles. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure to others at the following locations:

Publix at 2153 E. Main Street, Duncan, S.C. on Friday, Jan. 16 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Food Lion at 11153 Asheville Highway, Inman, SC on Sunday, Jan. 11 from 12 to 8 p.m. AND Monday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DPH is not aware of any risk for measles exposure at these locations beyond the periods of time given.

People who were exposed at Publix in Duncan, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 6. Those exposed at Food Lion in Inman should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 1 or Feb. 2, depending on the date they were exposed. Measles symptoms to watch for typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and include cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, and fever followed by a rash two to three days later that starts on the face then spreads to the rest of the body.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Arrangements like the use of masks or isolating you from others in waiting areas to evaluate you without putting others at risk of exposure may be utilized. You may be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 646 cases:

Under 5: 155

5-17: 419

18+: 51

Unknown: 21

Vaccination status:

563 unvaccinated, 12 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 13 vaccinated, and 58 unknown.

