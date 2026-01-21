Gauteng Roads and Transport ramps up road safety interventions

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is ramping up road safety interventions through stronger enforcement of existing legislation, adoption of technology and stricter compliance with the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) and National Land Transport Act (NLTA).

As Gauteng's road traffic law and safety authority, the Department is building its internal legal capacity and creating an updated online repository of road traffic regulations so road users know their rights and responsibilities.

Scholar transport safety is a renewed priority, with tougher enforcement and greater accountability.

Parents, learners and motorists are encouraged to report reckless driving, unsafe behaviour, and unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles through lawful channels 012 999 5407 or 086 140 0800. Where feasible and safe, video evidence may assist authorities identify non-compliant operators and drivers. The Department further encourages operators and parents to have dashboard cameras installed for real-time monitoring.

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has reiterated that learner safety is non-negotiable. “We will not compromise when it comes to the safety of our children. Any scholar transport operator who puts learners at risk will face serious consequences," said the MEC.

In line with the Department’s “E Thoma Ka Wena It Starts With You” road safety campaign, it will strictly enforce Section 49 of the National Road Traffic Act which places a statutory duty on the operator of a motor vehicle to ensure:

The vehicle is roadworthy and mechanically safe.

The driver operates the vehicle lawfully and safely.

Passengers are transported without endangerment.

Safe loading and unloading of passengers.

The “E Thoma Ka Wena It Starts With You” campaign forms part of the province’s contribution to the national Department's 365 Day Road Safety and Arrive Alive programmes.

Enforcement consequences are now correctly framed as:

Enforcement actions under the NRTA.

Potential suspension or loss of operator status based on NRTA non-compliance.

The Department further reaffirms key NRTA regulations governing pedestrian behaviour:

Regulation 323(2): Pedestrians are prohibited from entering or walking on freeways, except where permitted by law.

Regulation 315: Pedestrians must cross at designated points and obey road traffic signs and signals.

Regulation 316(5): This regulation addresses unlawful and dangerous pedestrian behaviour, including jaywalking.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Government will enforce the laws, however parents, operators, drivers, and pedestrians must also play their part in ensuring that everyone is safe and arrives alive,” the MEC said.

