Minister Mamoloko Kubayi on Anti-Bullying and Statutory Rape Awareness in Limpopo

Operations at some of the Magistrates’ Courts in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal provinces have been temporarily disrupted due to the flooding incidents which befell the country.

The damages that occurred include roof leaks at the courts, electricity supply outage, structural damage and inability to access to the courts by both the public and staff due to access bridges that have been washed away.

The Minister has already engaged with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure as well as other stakeholders to speedily mitigate the challenges encountered. Members of the public will be kept abreast of all the developments in this regard and the temporary arrangements that are being made in the interim.

Despite the interruptions, services continue to be rendered in the majority of the courts.

The Department reiterates its commitment of providing access to justice services and will continue to work with stakeholders to speedily restore services at the affected courts.

Enquiries:

Director: Media Research and Liaison

Samuel Modipane

Cell: 081 440 6179