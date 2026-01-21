Justice and Constitutional Development on shooting incident at Booysens Magistrates’ Court

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development has learnt with serious concern of a shooting incident at the Booysens Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

The incident is still active, and law enforcement agencies are attending to the situation.

At this stage, it has been reported that five people were shot, with two fatalities.

Deputy Minister Andries Nel is scheduled to proceed to the scene to assess the situation, while the Ministry is awaiting further verified details from law enforcement agencies and court management.

The Ministry will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The Ministry condemns this incident and will work with the relevant security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel.

