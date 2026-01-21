Water and Sanitation calls for caution as Lowveld dams and rivers overflow

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to exercise extra caution and prioritise safety as dams and rivers overflow in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province.

The latest DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report issued recently shows that all the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District are above 100% and overflowing. The report further shows that the majority of the listed dams recorded improvements in water levels due to the heavy downpours in the past week, with the exception of Blyderivierpoort and Longmere dams which recorded slight declines but remain above 100%, dropping from 106.1% to 105.3% and 102.7% to 102.5% respectively.

Only Klipkopjes Dam remained unchanged at 101.6%.

Other dams that recorded improvements include Kwena from 101.6% to 102.9%, Driekoppies Dam from 104.0% to 105.6%, Inyaka Dam from 101.3% to 102.4%, Witklip Dam from 103.1% to 103.4%, Primkop Dam from 105.0% to 106.1%, Da Gama Dam from 97.4% to 100.8%, Nooitgedacht Dam from 99.0% to 101.9%, Vygeboom Dam from 100.4% to 102.2%, Buffelskloof Dam from 100.6% to 101.3%, and Ohrigstad Dam from 100.5% to 100.6%.

The dam levels report also shows that water levels increased overall in the Mpumalanga Province and in the Water Management Areas (WMA). According to the report, the provincial average water levels increased from 100.9% to 101.5%. The Limpopo-Olifants WMA increased from 94.9% to 99.3% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA increased from 100.5% to 101.5%.

Water levels also increased all three districts of the Mpumalanga Province with Ehlanzeni rising from 102.8% to 104.0%, Gert Sibande from 100.0% to 100.4%, and Nkangala from 100.7% to 101.0%.

As the water resources overflow, DWS encourages the public to avoid overflowing dams and raging rivers and streams to prevent the loss lives and property. The Department also calls on the public to avoid building on floodlines as this makes them vulnerable to floods and being washed away during heavy rains.

DWS further reminds the public that despite overflowing water resources, South Africa remains a water-scarce country where water conservation remains key to sustainable and reliable water supply for the current and future generations. The Department also encourages the public to practise safe rainwater harvesting during rainy days.

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

cell: 066 301 6962

