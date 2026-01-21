Gauteng Provincial Legislature condemns shocking shooting outside Booysens Magistrate’s Court

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the shocking shooting incident that occurred yesterday outside the Booysens Magistrate’s Court, which claimed the lives of two people and left three others injured.

The Committee is deeply disturbed that armed suspects were able to approach and unleash gunfire at the entrance of a magistrate’s court, a national key point and a legally designated gun-free zone.

Such a grave lapse raises urgent questions about security protocols and the performance of the contracted private security company responsible for safeguarding the premises.

These failures are not minor oversights, they are costly and in this case, they have cost lives. The Committee insists that the security company be held fully accountable for its role in this breach.

This reckless act of violence represents a direct attack on the rule of law and public safety, demonstrating a growing boldness among criminals who show no regard for human life or the authority of state institutions.

The incident also reinforces the Committee’s long-standing concern about the proliferation of illegal firearms in Gauteng. The ease with which firearms are accessed and used to commit violent crimes strengthens our call for decisive, coordinated action toward achieving a gun-free Gauteng, supported by stronger intelligence-led policing and tighter firearm controls.

The Committee notes with serious concern allegations that the suspects fled the scene in a white Audi with cloned number plates. Such tactics point to organised and well resourced criminal networks that must be dismantled through rigorous, intelligence driven law enforcement.

The Portfolio Committee calls on the South African Police Service and all relevant law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. Those who terrorise communities and undermine the justice system must learn that the law will prevail.

The Committee further urges members of the public with any information that may assist in the investigation to come forward. Community cooperation remains essential in the fight against violent crime.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured in this senseless attack.

Gauteng residents deserve to feel safe especially in and around institutions of justice and the Committee will intensify its oversight role to ensure improved safety, accountability and adherence to security standards across the Province.

Enquiries:

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety

Honourable Bandile Masuku

Media Services

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates