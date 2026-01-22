AMWA Announces 11 Physicians To Be Recognized During the 2026 Annual Meeting

Physician Awards to be Presented for Exemplary Contributions to the Advancement of Women Physicians and the Health of Women

These awards are presented to celebrate and honor the women physicians and allies who champion equity, improve health outcomes, and model purposeful leadership for future generations.” — Dr. Susan Hingle

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) will present 11 physician awards during the 111th AMWA Annual Meeting Gala on March 28, 2026. These awards will honor individuals who lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose, advancing women physicians and the health of women through research, advocacy, education, mentorship, and leadership.

“These awards provide AMWA with the opportunity to elevate the voices of women physicians and allies who champion equity, improve health outcomes, and model purposeful leadership for future generations of women in medicine,” says Dr. Susan Hingle, AMWA Immediate Past President and Award Chair.

The AMWA Presidential Award Recipients for 2026 will be:

Caitlin Bernard, MD, who will be recognized for her staunch advocacy for reproductive care, and

Jessi E. Gold, MD, MS, who will be honored for her leadership in destigmatizing mental health.

The AMWA Physician Award Recipients for 2026 will be:

Elena Fuentes-Afflick, MD, MPH, will receive the 2026 Elizabeth Blackwell Women in Medicine Career Achievement Award for visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of equity for women in medicine.

Christina V. Mangurian, MD, MAS, will accept the 2026 AMWA Award for Advocacy in Advancing Women Physicians and the Health of Women.

Adebisi (Bisi) Alli, DO, MS, FACP, FAMWA, dipABLM, will receive the Bertha Van Hoosen Award for Leadership and Service to AMWA.

Mark Linzer, MD, will receive the Camille Mermod Award for Exceptional Service.

Melissa Simon, MD, MS, MME, will receive the Early Career Physician Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Eleanor Reid, MD, PhD, will accept the Esther Pohl Lovejoy Award for Improving International Health.

Terence Flotte, MD, will receive the Larry Zaroff Man of Good Conscience Award.

Sharonne N. Hayes, MD, FACC, FAHA, will be presented with the Lila A. Wallis Lifetime Achievement Award for Advancing Women's Health.

Melissa Simon, MD, MPH, MBA, will receive the Woman in Science Award.

In addition, 23 physicians, nominated by colleagues, residents, and medical students, will also be celebrated as Exceptional Mentors for their extraordinary mentorship and advancement of women in medicine.

These prestigious Physician Awards will be presented in person at the 2026 Gala during the 111th AMWA Annual Meeting in San Francisco, March 27–29. We look forward to meeting together to celebrate our remarkable award winners and to engage in sessions designed to inspire, empower, and connect our community. This year’s conference theme—Thriving, Leading, Transforming: Rooted in Purpose, Rising in Power, Committed to Service—captures the spirit of the meeting and the shared dedication that drives our members forward.

About AMWA

The American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), founded in 1915, is the oldest multispecialty professional organization of women in medicine. Our mission is to advance women physicians and improve the health of women. www.amwa-doc.org

