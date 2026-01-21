The Season for Art Begins: Showcase with TERAVARNA at the Art Fair San Francisco 2026

TERAVARNA, a Los Angeles based contemporary art gallery, participates in the San Francisco Art Fair 2026, showcasing global artistic talent through curated exhibitions and juried programs. A view of the exhibition hall at the San Francisco Art Fair, held at Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, featuring contemporary artworks, international galleries, and visiting collectors. Inside the exhibition space at Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, reflecting the fair’s immersive and collector focused atmosphere. A wide view of the San Francisco Art Fair at Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, highlighting the scale, layout, and spatial design of the fair’s exhibition and programming areas. An view of the San Francisco Art Fair at Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, highlighting vibrant gallery booths, dynamic exhibition walls, and the expansive layout that brings contemporary art to a global stage.

TERAVARNA joins the San Francisco Art Fair 2026, inviting global artists to submit work for a juried showcase with physical and digital exhibitions.

We want artists to have an experience like no other, and showcase their work across the globe.” — Dr. Niladri Sarker, Founder and CEO of TERAVARNA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contemporary art gallery TERAVARNA will join the San Francisco Art Fair 2026, scheduled to take place from April 16–19, 2026. The gallery has opened submissions for its juried art competition for the upcoming exhibition in San Francisco. The event will bring together artists, collectors, international galleries, and exhibitors from across the global creative community at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.

The fair will showcase regional and global perspectives side by side. Besides, the immersive creations, like installations, will make the San Francisco art events truly memorable on the Bay Area’s annual art calendar.

As in previous years, the fair will host contemporary exhibits in San Francisco, featuring both local artists and international exhibitors. For collectors as well as creators, the fair serves as an ideal opportunity to discover emerging voices in the world of creative expressions.

Organized by Art Market Productions (AMP), led by Kelly Freeman with Artistic Director Nato Thompson, the fair provides a platform for serious collectors, globally represented galleries including TERAVARNA, and creators to engage as a shared community.

The San Francisco Art Fair is among the most anticipated world-class expositions, highlighting diverse experiments across the Bay Area, California. Hosted at the sprawling Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, the fair brings together over 85 galleries, reflecting the scope of contemporary artistic productions. TERAVARNA Gallery will join the event’s international lineup.

To experience the city’s multicultural fabric, TERAVARNA invites artists to present their unique visual narratives to a worldwide audience. The platform encourages exploration of themes in society, politics, culture, and spirituality, creating an immersive experience for all attendees at the San Francisco art exhibition.

There is no restriction on the styles or media, so the participants can explore and showcase their unique compositions at the Pacific art scene, including painting, mixed media, photography, digital expressions, sculpture, and 3D installations.

Winning works of the San Francisco Juried Art Competition will be exhibited free of charge in the showcase space at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco and on large screens. TERAVARNA Gallery provides the opportunity of both physical and digital displays for the selected artists, increasing the visibility of their works.

Winners will gain visibility through media outreach, press promotion by TERAVARNA and the fair organizers, along with additional promotional activities. They will have access to curated panel discussions, networking events, and expert sessions designed to inspire and empower creators.

Artists aged 18 and above are eligible to submit their works. The entry fee is $29 per artwork for physical presentation and $15 per artwork for digital presentation, offering artists valuable opportunities to reach a broader international audience.

Participants in the juried competition may submit multiple artworks for review by the jurors. Only selected artists will be showcased at the fair.

Submissions for the San Francisco Juried Art Competition close on January 31, 2026.

About TERAVARNA: TERAVARNA, a Los Angeles-based gallery, brings together artists from all corners of the globe through themed juried competitions, online juried shows, physical fairs, solo exhibitions, and a dynamic online art marketplace. To date, the leading online gallery has awarded over $182,425 in cash prizes to more than 15,115 artists from diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds, highlighting its presence in the global art scene. The artist-first platform continues to support artists and creators, with a series of upcoming creative programs and event lineups.

