Banyan Counseling Collective and Axis Integrated Mental Health Partner to Deliver Women's Depression Treatment

Collaborative Care Model Combines Trauma-Informed Therapy with Advanced Neuromodulation for Perinatal, Postpartum, PMDD, and Perimenopausal Depression

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan Counseling Collective., Colorado's leading trauma-informed therapy practice, and Axis Integrated Mental Health, the state's premier integrated psychiatric clinic, today announced a groundbreaking partnership that establishes Colorado's most comprehensive approach to treating women's depression across all life stages. This collaboration creates the only care model in the state uniquely equipped to address the complex intersection of gender, mental health, and medical needs that women face from adolescence through menopause.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in mental healthcare, where women's depression often goes misdiagnosed or undertreated due to pervasive gender bias in traditional treatment approaches. Research consistently shows that women are twice as likely as men to experience depression, yet their symptoms are frequently dismissed or attributed to "hormones" rather than receiving evidence-based treatment.

"For too long, women have been told their depression symptoms are 'just stress' or 'part of being a woman,'" said Cait Duncan, Co-director of Banyan Counseling Collective. "Expanding our offering with Axis ensures that women in Colorado receive the specialized, holistic care they deserve, whether they're navigating postpartum depression, PMDD, perimenopause, or any other stage of life where gender-specific factors impact their mental health."

Addressing Gender Bias with Specialized Expertise

The collaboration leverages the unique expertise of both organizations to combat gender bias in mental healthcare. Axis Integrated Mental Health brings psychiatric experts, some whom are also certified Women's Health Nurse Practitioners (WHNPs). Together with Banyan, they ensure the psychological and physiological aspects of women's mental health is considered and allows for treatment that considers hormonal fluctuations, reproductive health, and the unique stressors women face throughout their lives.

"We chose to partner with Banyan because we know that patients do best when they combine our cutting-edge treatments with therapy," said Liesl Perez, Axis Integrated Mental Health’s cofounder and Chief Growth Officer. "Whether it's perinatal depression, PMDD that's been misdiagnosed for years, or perimenopause-related mood changes, we provide care that sees the whole woman, not just her symptoms, and helps her live her best life."

Revolutionary Treatment Outcomes with Deep TMS Technology

Central to this partnership is Axis Integrated Mental Health's implementation of Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS), which has demonstrated remarkable efficacy rates of 82% response and 65% remission in treating depression. This non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment is a drug-free approach for women who have not responded to traditional antidepressant medications or who do not want to take them due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, or the systemic impact and side effects that comes with them.

Deep TMS is covered by all commercial insurance plans for women with treatment-resistant depression or major depressive disorder, offering the highest efficacy and remission rates of any treatment currently on the market.

Comprehensive Care Across Women's Life Stages

The partnership specifically addresses the most critical periods in women's mental health:

Perinatal and Postpartum Depression: Affecting up to 20% of new mothers in Colorado in certain populations, these conditions often go untreated due to stigma and lack of specialized care. The collaboration provides both trauma-informed therapy and medical interventions safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding.

PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder): Often dismissed as "PMS," PMDD affects 5-8% of menstruating women with debilitating symptoms that significantly impact quality of life. The partnership offers both hormonal expertise and advanced depression treatments.

Perimenopause and Menopause: Hormonal changes during this transition can trigger or worsen depression in women who never previously experienced mental health challenges. The combined expertise ensures both hormonal and psychological factors are addressed.

Setting a New Standard for Integrated Care

"This partnership represents the healthcare I want for myself," said Liesl Perez. "Instead of sending women from provider to provider, we're creating a seamless care experience where trauma-informed therapy and psychiatric expertise work together from day one."

The collaboration will operate across multiple locations, with Banyan Counseling's Denver offices and Axis Integrated Mental Health's Denver, Aurora, Boulder, and Westminster locations, plus comprehensive telehealth services throughout Colorado.

Both organizations have received multiple awards for their innovative approaches to mental healthcare. Banyan Counseling is recognized for its trauma-informed, connection-based therapy model, while Axis Integrated Mental Health was recognized as the Best of Boulder Gold Mental Health Clinic and winner of the Best of Mile High™ Mental Wellness award in 2024 and 2025.

About the Partnership

The Banyan-Axis partnership creates Colorado's first truly integrated women's mental health program, combining:

• Trauma-informed individual therapy

• Specialized psychiatric care

• Advanced treatments including Deep TMS and Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy

• Comprehensive support for perinatal, postpartum, PMDD, and perimenopause concerns

• Insurance-friendly treatment options with dedicated benefits navigation

Availability and Access

The integrated care model is available immediately across Colorado through in-person appointments in Denver, Aurora, Boulder, and Westminster, as well as telehealth services statewide. Most services are covered by major insurance providers, with dedicated support staff to help navigate benefits and reduce financial barriers to care.

About Banyan Counseling Co.

Banyan Counseling Co. provides trauma-informed therapy rooted in authentic connection and personalized care. Known for their approach that sees clients as whole people rather than just symptoms, Banyan offers specialized services including trauma counseling, narcissistic abuse recovery, therapy for healthcare professionals, and pregnancy/postpartum support across Colorado. Women interested in starting therapy can book a consultation: banyancounselingco.com.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health stands as one of Colorado’s best mental health clinics, dedicated to transforming lives through a comprehensive and integrative approach to mental health care. Named as the best mental health clinic by the Best of Mile High™ and Boulder County Gold Awards, we are on a mission to address Colorado’s mental health crisis by combining modern psychiatry, psychotherapy, and advanced treatments like Deep TMS and Spravato™ under one roof. Recently recognized by the Denver Business Journal in its Partners in Philanthropy program for the $400K in pro bono mental health care Axis has delivered to Coloradans, and by ColoradoBiz Magazine as the Top Startup of the Year. Axis is accepting new patients for medication management and advanced treatment at all its clinics and new patients can book online at: axismh.com

