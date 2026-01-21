Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele visits Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, 22 Jan

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), Mr Mondli Gungubele, MP, will visit the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The CSIR is South Africa’s leading public science and technology research organisation, mandated to develop and apply innovative, locally relevant research that supports industrial growth, inclusive socio-economic development, and a capable state. Its work advances key national priorities, including digital transformation and sustainable growth.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen collaboration between DCDT and the CSIR by engaging on the organisation’s current and emerging capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), broadband connectivity, digital infrastructure, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing.

Through this visit, DCDT, Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, working with the CSIR, seek to deliberately foster synergy that accelerates digital transformation and leverages technological innovation to improve the quality of life of South Africans.

The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 January 2026

Time: 09:00 am

Venue: CSIR, Meiring Naude Road, Pretoria

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

Cell: 060 886 4670

