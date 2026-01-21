MEC Gaoage Molapisi hosts Provincial Local Government Kgothakgothe, 10 to 11 Feb

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), Gaoage Oageng Molapisi will on 10 February 2026 lead the Provincial Local Government Kgothakgothe at Sun City, Rustenburg.

The two-day gathering which follows the successful Local Government Indaba by the National Department of COGTA, convenes under the theme “Fixing Local Government - Every Municipality Must Work”.

Executive Mayors, Mayors, Senior Municipal Managers, Dikgosi and other key stakeholders, such as Auditor General South Africa (AGSA), South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and Provincial Treasury, will gather to develop strategies aimed at addressing persistent and systemic governance challenges within municipalities, while driving practical and actionable reforms to improve service delivery and institutional performance.

Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Mokgosi and Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola will deliver keynote addresses.

Date: 10-11 February 2026

Venue: Sun City Resort, Rustenburg

Time: 08h00

Enquiries:

Boitumelo Seleka

Cell: 066 304 0027

E-mail: bjseleka@nwpg.gov.za.

Lerato Gambu

Cell: 076 322 1165

E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

Thebeetsile Keameditse

Cell: 079 888 7564

E-mail: tkeameditse@nwpg.gov.za

