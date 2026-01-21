Premier Alan Winde briefs media on water situation at Southern Cape, 22 Jan

On Thursday, 22 January 2026, Premier Alan Winde will host a media briefing to provide an update on the water situation in the Southern Cape, as well as ongoing efforts to combat wildfires across parts of the province.

Water security remains a serious concern for several municipalities in the region, particularly Knysna, Langeberg, and Bitou.The Western Cape Government is seeking a provincial disaster classification to bolster emergency efforts.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government Anton Bredell and Chief Director: Western Cape Disaster Management and Fire/Rescue Services, Colin Deiner, will also be in attendance.

Date: Thursday, 22 January 2026

Time: 9h00 -11h00

Venue: Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Francie Van Zijl Drive

Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

