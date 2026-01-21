ViennaCC Scores Major Success on the European Indie Music Charts

ViennaCC and his "Very Special Lady"

ViennaCC scores a double win on the European Indie Music Charts, with “Watching You Leave” hitting No. 1 and “Very Special Lady” landing at No. 16.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austrian artist ViennaCC is celebrating a remarkable double triumph on the European Indie Music Charts , with two of his latest releases climbing into the Top 20. His emotionally charged track "Watching You Leave" has soared to No. 1, while the soulful and affectionate "Very Special Lady" has secured a strong position at No. 16.The chart results come with an unexpected twist in storytelling order. Fans have noted that, narratively, one might expect a love song like "Very Special Lady" to precede a heartbreak anthem such as "Watching You Leave." Yet the release sequence unfolded differently - and for a very practical reason.ViennaCC explains:"Well, the music video to 'Watching You Leave' was finished before the other video. That’s why 'Watching You Leave' was published first."Despite the reversed emotional timeline, listeners across Europe have embraced both songs enthusiastically. "Watching You Leave" resonates with its cinematic melancholy and vivid emotional imagery, while "Very Special Lady" showcases ViennaCC’s warm melodic sensibility and lyrical charm.Together, the two tracks highlight the artist’s versatility - moving effortlessly from heartfelt devotion to reflective sorrow - and demonstrate his growing influence on the European indie scene.With a No. 1 hit and another rising favorite in the Top 20, ViennaCC continues to build momentum and captivate audiences with his unique blend of storytelling, style and sound.

Watching You Leave (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.