Sandos Hotels & Resorts Appoints Rodrigo Carmona as the Hotel Director of Sandos Cancún – an Adults-Only Resort

CANCUN, MEXICO, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading all-inclusive hospitality brand, Sandos Hotels & Resorts , is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodrigo Carmona as Sandos Cancún ’s new Hotel Director. Having transitioned the resort into the brand’s first adults-only resort in Mexico as of January 2025, the hospitality prodigy is positioned to shepherd the iconic Hotel Zone property into the next stage of its storied evolution.A Mexico City native, Carmona began his career as an entertainment host with Sandos Hotels & Resorts at the age of 20, where he discovered a passion for hospitality and unique guest experiences. Rodrigo quickly proved to be a gifted young professional, showing tremendous promise and outstanding commitment to his work. He was fast-tracked and promoted to the position of team leader of the entertainment division, which taught him valuable operational and service experience.By the age of 24, he joined the Concierge department at Sandos Playacar , one of Sandos Cancún’s sister properties, where he was promoted to Chief Concierge in just one month. In this leadership role, he implemented operational strategies to increase guest satisfaction by focusing on empathetic communication and human-centered service. After mastering the concierge department, he was promoted to the Rooms Division, which brought him back home to Sandos Cancún. This next phase in his training helped him broaden his strategic vision, gaining experience with new processes and allowing him to learn from fellow industry leaders, further developing and strengthening his own management skills.Carmona’s well-rounded career path and expedited professional growth within the company ultimately culminated in his appointment as Sandos Cancun’s Hotel Director following the departure of David Hernández, who was one of his main mentors and role models.“I’ve grown in so many different areas throughout my time with the company, from concierge to assistant director, but I’ve always held on to the belief that the key to good service is to never lose that authentic, human touch. I have had the opportunity to lead teams, support reopenings after the pandemic, and learn from great colleagues, which has helped me grow both professionally and personally,” said Rodrigo Carmona, Hotel Director. “Today at Sandos Cancún, I enjoy working with an incredible team, creating fun and memorable experiences for our guests, because in the end, what motivates me most is seeing travelers enjoy themselves and feel like they are a part of our Sandos family.”With this appointment, Sandos reaffirms its commitment to talent development, internal growth promotion, and the creation of an organizational culture centered around people, authentic service, and relentless pursuit of improvement.

