Ken Chapman & Associates Launches New HR Services to Provide Strategic HR Leadership for Enterprise Excellence

Dr. Ken Chapman, founder and CEO of KC&A

New Offering Acts as a Strategic Business Partner to Build Internal HR and Leadership Capability --Not to Replace Internal HR Administration

Our HR Services allow organizations to access senior-level HR leadership that strengthens their internal foundation without waiting for a crisis or committing to a full-time hire before needed.” — Dr. Ken Chapman

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc. (KC&A), a trusted human capital consulting firm, today announced the launch of its new HR Services, designed to provide enterprise organizations with senior-level HR leadership expertise that strengthens internal capability during periods of expansion, growth or business change.In many operations-driven organizations, HR responsibilities often fall to plant managers, controllers or operations leaders whose expertise lies outside of human resources. While well-intentioned, this approach can lead to inconsistent people practices, elevated compliance risk, leadership gaps and avoidable turnover, all of which directly impact safety, quality output, workforce stability, and ultimately profitability. KC&A’s HR Services are built to address this challenge by serving as a strategic HR business partner, collaborating with internal teams to align workforce strategy with operational and organizational goals.“Many organizations reach a point where HR decisions carry real operational and financial consequences, but they don’t yet have an HR executive at the table,” said Kim McNany, senior consultant at KC&A. “Our HR Services are designed to close that gap. We partner with plant and operational leaders to build disciplined, intentional people systems that equip organizations to move from reactive HR decisions toward sustainable internal capability. This strengthens performance and supports a culture where teams can operate safely, consistently and at their best.”As workforce complexity increases -- driven by regulatory pressure, talent scarcity, safety considerations and evolving employee expectations -- access to experienced HR leadership has become a business necessity. Industry research from UKG and HR.com shows that organizations lacking strategic HR leadership are significantly more likely to struggle with retention, leadership development and compliance readiness, particularly in labor-intensive and operational environments.According to SHRM , voluntary employee turnover can cost organizations six to nine months of an employee’s salary per departure, while Gallup reports that disengaged teams cost U.S. organizations hundreds of billions of dollars annually in lost productivity. These risks are amplified in operational and manufacturing environments where leadership consistency, workforce stability and compliance are tightly linked to performance and safety outcomes.Strategic HR Leadership—Not Tactical ExecutionAccording to McNany, KC&A’s HR Services emphasize building internal capability through a strategic, advisory model designed to strengthen people systems and leadership effectiveness, not to replace internal HR administration or day-to-day execution.KC&A’s HR Services go beyond administrative HR support. The new services embed senior HR expertise into the business as an advisor and partner, working directly with executive and operations leadership to strengthen internal people systems that support performance, accountability and growth.Core areas of engagement include:• HR Strategy & Infrastructure Development — Design compliant, scalable people systems aligned with business objectives.• Organizational Design & Workforce Planning — Clarify roles, strengthen accountability, and prepare the organization for growth and succession.• Leadership & Supervisor Development — Equip leaders at every level with the skills to lead effectively in high-demand operational environments.• Employee Relations & Risk Mitigation — Navigate complex workforce issues with consistency, discretion and strategic clarity.• Retention & Turnover Analysis — Identify root causes of attrition and implement data-informed solutions.• Onboarding & Performance Enablement — Build role-specific onboarding systems that accelerate productivity and reinforce expectations from day one.McNany emphasized that the service is advisory in nature, not transactional. “This isn’t about outsourcing tasks,” she said. “It’s about helping leaders and internal teams make better decisions whether that’s structuring teams, developing supervisors, addressing risk or creating people systems that actually work in the real world of manufacturing and operations.”Supporting Enterprise Leaders in a Changing Workforce EnvironmentThe urgency for strategic HR leadership continues to grow. Gartner research has found that a majority of HR leaders believe their function is being asked to deliver greater strategic value than ever before, even as operational leaders shoulder HR responsibilities without formal training. In operations-heavy organizations, this disconnect often surfaces through inconsistent leadership practices, compliance exposure and stalled workforce initiatives.“Strong people systems are good business systems,” said Dr. Ken Chapman, founder and CEO of KC&A. “Our HR Services allow organizations to access senior-level HR leadership that strengthens their internal foundation without waiting for a crisis or committing to a full-time hire before the business is ready. It’s a proactive, strategic approach that helps leaders address workforce challenges while building long-term capability before issues impact safety, productivity or profitability.”In closing, McNany noted that KC&A’s HR Services are particularly well suited for enterprise organizations experiencing growth, operational strain, leadership transition or increasing regulatory complexity. “KC&A works to transform workplace culture by developing leaders, strengthening people systems, and building environments around the key principles of trust, communication and accountability,” she said. “In short, we want our work to deliver measurable impact for People, Profit, and More. That’s intrinsic in the new HR Services we are offering.”About Ken Chapman & AssociatesKen Chapman & Associates, Inc. is a strategic consulting firm serving organizations throughout the United States and Canada. KC&A partners with executive teams to provide enterprise solutions that strengthen people systems, develop effective leaders, and build workplace cultures grounded in trust, communication, and accountability. With deep expertise in workforce strategy, organizational design, and leadership development, the firm helps organizations reduce risk, improve performance, and align culture and talent with business strategy to deliver measurable impact for People, Profit, and More. Learn more here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.