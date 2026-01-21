MDC holds virtual Care and Cleaning classes for shotguns Jan. 26 and rifles Jan. 27

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.— Many shooters focus on improving their shooting accuracy and safety when using their firearms. While both are vital, properly caring for and cleaning firearms are just as important. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding online programs for both shotgun and rifle shooters which will address both of those vital aspects.

The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host a virtual Shotgun Care and Cleaning class Monday, Jan. 26, from 5 – 8 p.m., and a Rifle Care and Cleaning class Tuesday, Jan. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Both classes are free and open to all ages; however advanced online registration is required for each class separately by using the following links:

“We are seeing a lot of new shooters with new firearms at the range. We want them to learn how to clean and maintain their firearms properly,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

The programs will go over how to clean and maintain shotguns and rifles respectively and other measures to keep them in good working condition. Shooters will learn the equipment and materials they’ll need to care for their firearms, then explore appropriate cleaning procedures, and finally safety considerations to keep a gun in good working condition.

Participants will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link for each of the virtual programs 24 hours in advance.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.