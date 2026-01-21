SENT ON BEHALF OF THE TOBACCO TRUST FUND COMMISSION: Tobacco Trust Fund grants available for agricultural projects

Greetings,

We want to be sure the word is out to all interested groups that the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) is now accepting applications for 2026 grant projects that will enhance communities affected by the downturn in the tobacco industry.

Please see the media release below for full details. I am happy to answer any questions you may have, or to assist you in any way regarding this grant opportunity.



Jeff Camden

Tobacco Trust Fund Commission

jeff.camden@ncagr.gov

919-733-2160 ext. 1

Grants available for agricultural projects

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is requesting applications from qualifying organizations that support the agricultural industry, impact rural communities, and stimulate economic development. Online applications are due March 6, 2026. The guidelines for applying and the application can be found at www.tobaccotrustfund.org. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2026 for selected projects.

“These grants are an important investment in the future of North Carolina agriculture,” said William H. “Bill” Teague, NCTTFC Chairman. “The 2026 grant cycle will continue to support innovative projects that help farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities adapt and grow.”

The NCTTFC was established in 2000 by the N.C. General Assembly to assist members of the tobacco community, including farmers, tobacco workers, and related businesses. Its original funding was provided through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Funding is now appropriated through the state budget to the NCTTFC, which reviews, selects, and disburses funds to grant projects.

Past NCTTFC projects include farmers market improvements, cost-share grant programs for farmers, commodity marketing, research into alternative crops, and support for agricultural education programs. The 2026 grant application and additional information, including a list of past grants, are available at www.tobaccotrustfund.org.