Manifest Launches Provider Collective to Improve Healthcare Affordability for Michigan Employers

Manifest

The new collective is composed of participating providers in primary care, behavioral health, orthopaedics, cancer care, imaging, and infusions.

By creating a more connected ecosystem that leverages the innovation and willingness to collaborate already present among local providers, we’re enabling a more realistic and sustainable approach...” — Aaron Friedkin, MD

GRAND RAPIDS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manifest, a healthcare solution design studio, today announced the launch of the Manifest Provider Collective, a curated group of Michigan provider organizations committed to improving access, affordability, and experience for employers and employees. The Collective provides employers with a structured way to collaborate more directly with community-based providers who care for their people.

“Manifest was founded with the belief that we could build something better, together, for our local communities,” said Aaron Friedkin, MD, Co-founder of Manifest. “While many startups focus on reinventing healthcare from the ground up, we’ve taken a different path. By creating a more connected ecosystem that leverages the innovation and willingness to collaborate already present among local providers, we’re enabling a more realistic and sustainable approach to address the healthcare affordability crisis.”

Manifest was founded by Rick Abbott and Aaron Friedkin, MD, former Michigan healthcare executives and experienced startup leaders, on the belief that high-quality local providers can improve costs and outcomes when empowered to collaborate with employers who fund healthcare benefits. Working through Manifest, participating providers can build closer connections with employers to ensure their offerings are coordinated, consistent, and aligned with the overall objectives of the employers' benefits strategies.

“Employers have been told their only options to control rising costs are reducing benefits, layering in point solutions, or changing their health plan,” said Rick Abbott, Co-founder and CEO of Manifest. “But there's a simpler path—collaborating with the high-quality providers in their backyards who focus on affordability, quality, and experience every day. Many of these providers are already in their existing networks. Employers just need a better way to identify and engage with them. That's what the Manifest Provider Collective delivers."

The Manifest Provider Collective launches today with the following provider organizations: BAMF Health, Concierge Medicine of West Michigan, Exponential Health, HealthBar, MI Partner Health, Mitten Home Infusion, Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, Plum Health DPC, RightCare Clinic, Sanford Behavioral Health, Tandem365, The Cancer and Hematology Centers of West Michigan, The Derm Institute of West Michigan, The Imaging Center, and Uptiv Health.

Employers and benefits agencies can begin exploring opportunities to collaborate with the Collective immediately. Healthcare providers interested in deeper relationships with employers via the Collective can reach out to Manifest at any time for consideration.

