William Cerf Recognized for Sustained Excellence in Forbes Best-In-State Rankings

William Cerf has been consistently recognized in Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisor rankings, reflecting long-term, third-party validation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Montgomery “Monty” Cerf has been named a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Advisor for 2025 in New York. The Forbes rating is compiled by Shook Research and awarded annually in April based on information from a 12-month period ending June of the prior year. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

William Cerf has appeared on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, reflecting sustained evaluation across changing market conditions. In parallel, the advisory team he is part of was recognized on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

About William Cerf

William Montgomery “Monty” Cerf is an investment and wealth management professional with more than 20 years of experience across investment management and merchant banking. His career includes senior roles in global capital markets and private equity at institutions such as JPMorgan, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Barclays. Monty Cerf holds a bachelor’s degree with high honors from Cornell University, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, and an MBA from Yale School of Management. He advises family offices, individuals, foundations, and endowments on investment strategy, wealth planning, and long-term financial decision-making.

