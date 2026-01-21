New Iowa America 250 webinar series highlights American founding

As part of Iowa’s America 250 celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Iowa Department of Education is offering an exciting new webinar series for K-12 educators across the state.

Starting Jan. 26, Iowa educators can join the Iowa America 250 webinar series, highlighting important historical events related to the founding of America that can help guide classroom instruction and thoughtful student discussion. The schedule of dates and topics for the webinar series are listed below. All webinars will meet from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom.

● Jan. 26 – Revolutionary Iowans: Part I

The first session provides an overview of the beginning of the ongoing struggle for freedom, including the war’s earliest patriots to modern-day advocates. The State Historical Society will join the Department for this two-part series that explores the lives and legacies of some of Iowa’s notable revolutionaries.

Zoom link for the Jan. 26 – Revolutionary Iowans: Part I

● Feb. 16 – Revolutionary Iowans: Part II

In part two of the topic of Revolutionary Iowans, the Department and State Historical Society will continue the discussion and overview of some of Iowa’s historical figures who have carried forward the ideals of life, liberty and justice for all.

Zoom link for the Feb. 16 – Revolutionary Iowans: Part II

● March 10 – Meeting the Moment: The Intersection of Civil Discourse and the American Founding

Partnering with Sphere Education initiatives, this session will focus on how educators can build and cultivate a consistent practice of civil discourse in every classroom. Participants will have opportunities to examine how structured discourse deepens student growth, fosters individual understanding and inspires the consideration of multiple perspectives with curiosity.

Zoom link for the March 10 – Meeting the Moment: The Intersection of Civil Discourse and the American Founding

● March 31 – Carrie Chapman Catt

From this session, participants will learn more about Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt, who led a national movement to enact the 19th Amendment that guaranteed women’s right to vote and expanded democracy. Iowa State University’s Catt Center will help lead this session.

Zoom link for the March 31 – Carrie Chapman Catt

● April 14 – Founding Principles and the U.S. Constitution

The final session in the webinar series will highlight the founding principles and U.S. Constitution. Led by the Lou Frey Institute at the Florida Joint Center for Citizenship, participants will discover how to focus on the beauty behind the American story and build civic knowledge and engagement with students.

Zoom link for the April 14 – Founding Principles and the U.S. Constitution

No registration is required to join any or all of the webinar series. Each webinar session will be recorded and uploaded to the Department’s website.

Full details on the upcoming webinar series can be found on the Department’s Iowa America 250 Webinar Series and Recordings webpage. Specific questions on the Department’s Iowa America 250 initiatives can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.

