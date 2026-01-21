MPLT Healthcare CEO Liz Hale Wins Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2026 Staffing 100 North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, MPLT Healthcare CEO Liz Hale has been recognized for making the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list. This year’s SIA 2026 list celebrates the remarkable leaders whose influence and accomplishments have made a difference in the world of work and have taken the industry forward.
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “Being named to the SIA Staffing 100 North America list in 2025, and now 2026, is a true honor, especially to be included among such inspiring leaders. This year's 2026 nomination reflects the amazing people I get to work with every day at MPLT healthcare. My goal is to continue to grow a company that takes care of its highly talented employees, while never losing sight of our valued clients, providers and the communities that they serve.”
Under Hale’s leadership, MPLT Healthcare has continuously ranked among the top locum tenens staffing firms by SIA, recently earning recognition for its rapid growth and significant contributions to the healthcare staffing sector. Hale’s strategic vision has driven the company’s expansion, strengthened service lines to meet client needs, and positioned MPLT Healthcare as a trusted leader in the industry. These achievements reflect Hale’s commitment to innovation and excellence, solidifying the company’s standing as a key player in healthcare staffing.
The 2026 Staffing 100 North America and Staffing 26 Latin America lists are available online and will appear in the January/February 2026 issue of Staffing Industry Review. SIA will recognize all honorees during its upcoming Executive Forum North America taking place March 23-26 at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas.
About Liz Hale
Liz Hale serves as the Chief Executive Officer of MPLT Healthcare, where she leads with integrity and a deep passion for excellence in healthcare staffing. Her remarkable leadership has been recognized with multiple awards, including being named to the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for two consecutive years. With over 30 years of industry experience, Liz is known to be an impactful leader, driving organizational growth and creating a culture of excellence. Through her deep commitment, Liz continues to shape the future of healthcare staffing and inspires the next generation of industry leaders.
In addition to her role at MPLT Healthcare, Liz Hale serves as the President of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) and chairs the organization’s Credentialing Committee. Her involvement with NALTO® allows her to guide the temporary healthcare staffing industry in developing sound business practices, enforcing ethical standards, and providing resources that help staffing agencies across the country succeed. Liz has won multiple awards including being named on the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list two years in a row.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.
