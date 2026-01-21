Feeling Good Psychotherapy Encourages New Yorkers to Prioritize Mental Wellness in 2026

Evidence-based CBT and Integrative-CBT help individuals and couples across New York build resilience, recovery, and lasting emotional health.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2026 begins, Feeling Good Psychotherapy, a leading evidence-based mental health practice in New York City, is encouraging individuals, couples, and families throughout New York to make mental wellness a priority in the year ahead. Serving New York City, Manhattan, White Plains, and surrounding communities across New York State and the tri-state area, the practice emphasizes that effective, results-oriented mental health care can lead to meaningful recovery—not just symptom management.With rising rates of anxiety, depression, relationship stress, and burnout affecting New Yorkers of all ages, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is reinforcing the importance of early, proactive mental health care grounded in proven clinical methods. The practice specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Integrative-CBT, a science-based approach designed to help clients reclaim their lives through concrete tools, measurable progress, and compassionate treatment.“Mental wellness is not a luxury—it’s foundational to how we live, work, and connect with others,” said Dr. Elise Munoz, LCSW, DSW, Founder and Clinical Director of Feeling Good Psychotherapy. “In 2026, we want people across New York City and beyond to know that anxiety, depression, and relationship challenges are treatable, and that evidence-based care can help people experience real recovery and lasting change.”Evidence-Based Mental Health Care in New York CityLocated in New York City, New York, Feeling Good Psychotherapy provides comprehensive mental health care to residents of Manhattan, White Plains, Westchester County, and neighboring New York and tri-state communities. Services are delivered primarily through secure teletherapy, expanding access to high-quality psychological services for busy professionals, couples, adolescents, and adults throughout New York State.The practice’s approach is rooted in evidence-based care, with every treatment plan guided by structured assessments and outcome measurement. This allows clients to clearly see their progress and ensures therapy remains focused, collaborative, and effective.Comprehensive Therapy Services for Individuals and CouplesFeeling Good Psychotherapy offers a full range of therapy services in New York, including:Individual Therapy for adults, adolescents, and children using CBT and Integrative-CBTCouples and Relationship Therapy focused on communication, conflict resolution, and emotional connectionAnxiety Treatment for social anxiety, panic disorder, phobias, and OCD using Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP)Depression and Mood Disorder Treatment using cognitive restructuring and behavioral activationTrauma-Informed Therapy for PTSD and complex traumaIntensive Therapy Programs for clients seeking accelerated progressThese therapy services support New York City residents seeking mental health treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship difficulties, and self-esteem concerns in a respectful and nonjudgmental environment.A Results-Oriented Clinical PhilosophyWhat sets Feeling Good Psychotherapy apart from other New York behavioral health providers is its commitment to measurable outcomes and full recovery. Integrative-CBT (also called TEAM-CBT), developed by renowned psychiatrist Dr. David Burns, emphasizes empathy, collaboration, and powerful therapeutic methods that often lead to improvement within weeks.“Too many people spend years in therapy without knowing whether it’s truly helping,” Dr. Munoz explained. “Our philosophy is simple: therapy should be active, compassionate, and accountable. We track progress every session so clients know their time and energy are leading somewhere meaningful.”Conditions Treated Across New York and Surrounding CommunitiesFeeling Good Psychotherapy treats individuals and couples in New York City and surrounding New York communities who are struggling with:Anxiety disorders and panic attacksDepression and mood disordersObsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)Trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)Relationship and communication challengesLow self-esteem and chronic self-criticismStress related to work, family, and life transitionsAccessible, Compassionate Mental Health CareTo ensure accessible care, Feeling Good Psychotherapy accepts several major insurance plans, offers out-of-network support with superbills, and provides sliding scale options when available. Telehealth services make therapy accessible to clients throughout New York State and the Tri-State area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, reducing common barriers such as travel time and scheduling constraints.The practice is committed to culturally responsive, stigma-free care that honors dignity and respect while supporting each client’s unique wellness journey.Getting StartedNew clients can begin with a free 15-minute phone consultation, where a licensed therapist discusses concerns, explains the therapy process, and helps determine the best next steps. This low-pressure introduction is designed to make starting therapy in New York City as approachable and transparent as possible.About Feeling Good PsychotherapyFounded in 2016, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is an evidence-based mental health practice serving individuals and couples throughout New York City, Manhattan, White Plains, Westchester County, and surrounding New York communities, as well as additional licensed states. Led by Dr. Elise Munoz, LCSW, DSW, the practice specializes in CBT and Integrative-CBT, providing structured, collaborative therapy focused on measurable progress, recovery, and long-term emotional wellness. Feeling Good Psychotherapy is dedicated to helping people suffer less and live more fully through compassionate, results-oriented care.

