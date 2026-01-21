Unitech Tool & Machine Completes Major Silicon Valley Facility Expansion, More Than Doubling Manufacturing Footprint

This expansion marks an important milestone for Unitech” — James Hemphill, GM

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unitech Tool & Machine , a Silicon Valley–based contract manufacturer specializing in tight-tolerance precision CNC machining, announced the completion of a multi-phase facility move and upgrade during Q1 2025. The transition expanded Unitech’s operational footprint from 14,000 square feet to 33,000 square feet, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to capacity growth, speed, and quality for customers requiring complex, high-precision parts.The expanded facility strengthens Unitech’s ability to deliver both large-quantity production programs and quick-turn prototype work, supported by state-of-the-art high-speed CNC milling and turning centers and 24/7 lights-out machining capabilities. The new space also enables improved workflow efficiency, room for additional equipment and production cells, and greater scalability as customer demand increases across high-tolerance industries.“This expansion marks an important milestone for Unitech,” said James Hemphill, GM. “By more than doubling our facility size, we’re investing in the infrastructure, technology, and environment needed to serve customers faster, at higher volumes, and with the precision they expect from us.”Unitech’s upgraded footprint supports the company’s mission to tackle the most technically demanding machining challenges for the semiconductor industry and beyond. With 35+ years of programming and machining experience, Unitech continues to expand its ability to produce complex parts while offering mechanical design consulting to help customers optimize manufacturability and performance.The facility move aligns with Unitech’s quality-first operating model. Unitech maintains an ISO 9001:2015-certified Quality Management System and continually invests in process improvement, equipment upgrades, and rapid response service to meet evolving customer needs, particularly in sectors that demand the tightest tolerances such as Semiconductor sector.Additional details and imagery of the upgraded facility will be shared in follow-up communications.About Unitech Tool & MachineUnitech Tool & Machine is a Silicon Valley contract manufacturer specializing in tight-tolerance precision machining for both production runs and quick-turn prototypes. Operating with high-speed CNC milling and turning centers and 24/7 lights-out capabilities, Unitech supports customers who require complex machining and consistent quality. With 35+ years of programming and complex cnc machining experience, Unitech’s team tackles highly technical parts and provides mechanical design consulting to improve manufacturability. Unitech’s Quality Management System is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.