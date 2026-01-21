Agenda Announced For May 2026 Produced Water Markets Conference In DFW

Shale Forecasts. Water Data. Out-of-Basin Disposal. Power & Data Centers. Pressure Risk. Contracting Trends. E&P Perspectives. Beneficial Reuse. Networking.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Oilfield Water Connection is thrilled to announce a cutting-edge agenda topic outline with unprecedented networking opportunities for the 6th Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference returning to the Irving Convention Center May 5-6, 2026.

The 2-day event's format has been completely overhauled this year with bold changes and greatly expanded square footage to deliver the best event the oilfield water industry has ever experienced!

Many of the biggest main agenda sessions will happen directly inside the exhibit hall on two rotating stages for the first time, driving more foot traffic and engagement for sponsors and enhancing the networking for all attendees.

See the preliminary agenda on the event website here.

The topics announced today were carefully curated with input from top industry executives to deliver information that produced executives need in their business - no fluff, no sales pitches, no dull moments.

The agenda sessions at this conference will accelerate the sector's progress on critical path market issues and sustainability in produced water including beneficial reuse, repurposing for power/data centers, and out-of-basin disposal as a pressure mitigation strategy in injection.

In addition to the topics revealed today, the agenda outline emphasizes more high-value networking from innovative features than ever before at prior editions of this event. Sponsors can sign up to have food and entertainment options at their booths to drive unrivaled engagement. From axe-throwing to golf to food to drinks to espresso stations - special options will make the exhibit hall the right place for sponsors to learn from, inform, and entertain their clients and potential clients.

For the second year, there will also be a pickleball tournament outing to extend the networking opportunities after conference sessions conclude. But this time, the pickleball courts are coming right into the event itself! Five temporary professional-grade courts will be installed next to the exhibit hall in the convention center for open play after the day one networking reception and for the tournament on day two after the general sessions conclude. Don't miss the competition for trophies sponsored by Texas Pacific Water Resources!

Some highlights from the topic agenda revealed today include these panels:

- the state of the industry featuring C-level leaders of some of the biggest water midstream firms

- E&P perspectives featuring the voice of operators that produce and own vast amounts of water

- distance disposal to cover the latest in the development of out of basin pipelines and water injection fields

- data forecasts for shale generally and water midstream specifically from top analysts

- produced water opportunities in power and AI data centers

- pressure mitigation and avoidance strategy

- money in water

- regulatory insights

- future constraints

- plus co-located events including B3 Insight's highly acclaimed Ripple Effects Summit (separate registration required)

This conference is the premier event of 2026 for produced water executives, featuring unrivaled business-focused content, speakers, and networking with bold format changes to break the mold of the standard conference format and create a dynamic, memorable experience that’ll have everyone talking for months. Connect with customers and partners in fresh, exciting ways. Don't miss it!

See agenda and online registration details (click here).

