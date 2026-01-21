TheraVault Encourages Ohio Communities to Prioritize Mental Wellness in 2026

Powell-based mental health practice urges Central Ohio residents to invest in accessible, evidence-based therapy and emotional well-being.

As we move into 2026, we want Ohioans to know that compassionate, evidence-based therapy is accessible, confidential, and tailored to each person’s unique journey.” — Victoriya Reich, LISW-S

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across Ohio look ahead to a new year, TheraVault LLC, a Powell-based mental health practice serving clients statewide, is encouraging individuals, families, and organizations to make mental wellness a priority in 2026. With rising levels of stress, anxiety, and burnout affecting adults and families throughout Central Ohio, TheraVault emphasizes the importance of early, compassionate, and evidence-based mental health care.Founded in 2023, TheraVault provides mental health care in Powell, Ohio, and through secure telehealth services, supports residents across Delaware County, Franklin County, and surrounding communities including Columbus, Dublin, Worthington, Lewis Center, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Toledo. The practice offers a safe, protected environment—true to its “vault” philosophy—where individuals feel secure enough to open up, heal, and grow.“Mental wellness is not a luxury—it’s a foundation for a healthy, fulfilling life,” said Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “As we move into 2026, we want Ohioans to know that compassionate, evidence-based therapy is accessible, confidential, and tailored to each person’s unique journey.”Encouraging a Community-Wide Focus on Mental WellnessTheraVault’s clinicians report that many Central Ohio residents delay seeking care due to time constraints, uncertainty about therapy, or concerns about cost and privacy. By offering flexible scheduling, statewide telehealth, and broad insurance acceptance, the practice aims to remove barriers that prevent people from getting the support they need.“Our goal is to make the first step into therapy feel less intimidating,” added Amy Smitke, LISW-S, LICDC, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “We’ve created a space—both in person in Powell and online across Ohio—where people feel protected, respected, and empowered to work toward lasting emotional well-being.”Comprehensive Therapy Services for Ohio ResidentsTheraVault delivers therapy services in Powell and throughout Ohio for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. Services include:Individual Therapy for anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, trauma, eating disorders, LGBTQIA+ concerns, substance use disorders, and life transitionsCouples and Family Therapy focused on communication, connection, and relationship resilienceGroup Therapy providing structured peer supportTelehealth Therapy Across Ohio, ensuring access to care regardless of locationBusiness Coaching and Workplace Wellness Programs for Ohio organizationsAll services are grounded in evidence-based care, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), EMDR, trauma-informed care, motivational interviewing, and somatic and family-systems approaches.Accessibility, Privacy, and Evidence-Based CareTheraVault is in-network with most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers affordable self-pay options with supervised clinical interns. Secure telehealth technology allows clients across Ohio to receive confidential, high-quality therapy from licensed clinicians without geographic limitations.By combining vault-level privacy, a hybrid care model, and a warm, professional approach, TheraVault stands apart among behavioral health providers in Central Ohio.Taking the First Step in 2026Community members interested in prioritizing their mental health in the new year are encouraged to schedule a confidential consultation. New clients can expect a welcoming intake process, clear communication about insurance and fees, and a collaborative approach to setting goals for healing and growth.About TheraVault LLCFounded in 2023, TheraVault LLC is a comprehensive mental health practice based in Powell, Ohio, serving individuals, couples, families, and organizations throughout Central Ohio and statewide via telehealth. The practice provides individual, couples, family, and group therapy, as well as workplace wellness and consultation services. Guided by a mission to deliver compassionate, secure, and accessible mental health care, TheraVault helps Ohio residents navigate life’s challenges with dignity, respect, and evidence-based support.

