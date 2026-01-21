Influential Women Profiles Jigna Milleliri: Quality Control Chemist at Atlas Refinery Inc.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Science and Empowerment to Inspire Future Generations in STEMJigna Milleliri, a dedicated chemist with a robust background in analytical and organic chemistry, is making waves in the industry as a Quality Control Chemist at Atlas Refinery Inc. With a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Monmouth University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and earned membership in Phi Theta Kappa and the American Chemical Society, Jigna is now furthering her education by pursuing a Master of Business and Science in Personal Care Science at Rutgers University. This unique combination of technical expertise and business acumen positions her to excel in product development and innovation.With over a decade of diverse professional experience, Jigna Milleliri has cultivated a career that seamlessly connects science and business. Before fully immersing herself in the world of chemistry, she spent several years in investment banking with Crédit Agricole CIB. There, she honed her analytical, compliance, and project management skills, which have proven invaluable in her current role. Jigna’s laboratory experience is extensive, including proficiency in HPLC, NMR, IR, UV-VIS, and AAS analysis. At Atlas Refinery, she plays an instrumental role in ensuring the quality, safety, and performance of chemical products, collaborating closely with research and development and manufacturing teams to optimize formulations while adhering to regulatory standards.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Jigna is a strong advocate for sustainability and women’s empowerment in STEM fields. She is passionate about fostering a culture of continuous learning and mentorship. “Taking care of yourself—physically, mentally, and emotionally—is essential to sustaining success. When you nurture your well-being, you bring your best self to your work, your relationships, and every opportunity that comes your way,” says Jigna, emphasizing the importance of self-care for young women entering the industry.Empowering women through mutual support is a core value for Jigna, who believes that when women uplift each other, they create a more compassionate community where everyone can thrive. Her dedication to this cause is deeply personal; after losing her mother to cancer, Jigna faced challenges in continuing her education. It was her husband’s unwavering support and belief in her potential that motivated her to complete her Degree in Chemistry, transforming a period of profound loss into a journey of purpose and achievement.Fluent in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and French, Jigna thrives in collaborative and multicultural environments. Her commitment to scientific excellence, ethical practice, and meaningful innovation drives her work and inspires those around her. As she continues her studies and career, Jigna Milleliri remains devoted to encouraging the next generation of women in science, demonstrating that with passion, perseverance, and support, anything is possible.Learn More about Jigna Milleliri:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jigna-milleliri Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

