CLATapult Excels in CLAT 2026 Results as Eastern India’s Premier CLAT Prep Institute

CLATapult Student Sreyasee Nag - WBNUJS Secured CLATapult Student Baibhav Das - WBNUJS Secured CLATapult Student Rohit Kumar Sarkar (WBNUJS Secured)

CLATapult excels in CLAT 2026, with 15+ top NLU selections, reaffirming its position as Eastern India’s premier CLAT coaching institute.

These results reflect years of disciplined academic processes. Our focus has always been on ensuring that every student who joins CLATapult receives the best possible preparation.” — CLATapult spokesperson

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026, declared in December 2025, have once again reinforced CLATapult as the finest CLAT preparation center in eastern India. With an exceptional performance from its classroom programs in Kolkata , CLATapult has recorded over 15 students securing admissions into the top three National Law Universities (NLUs)—a testament to its academic rigor, faculty expertise, and student-centric approach.This landmark achievement highlights CLATapult’s continued dominance in the region and its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes year after year. Operating from two state-of-the-art centers in Kolkata, CLATapult currently runs 12 classroom batches, catering to a diverse cohort of aspiring law students while maintaining focused mentorship and personalized academic support.Founded in 2011 by alumni of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS Kolkata), CLATapult was built on the vision of creating a preparation ecosystem that mirrors the demands of India’s most competitive law entrance examination. Since its inception, the institute has steadily grown into a market leader in eastern India, combining strong academic foundations with continuous innovation in teaching methodology, testing, and student engagement.While CLATapult established itself early as a serious contender in the CLAT coaching space, its results trajectory saw a sharp upward curve from 2015 onwards, when students from CLATapult began featuring consistently in the top 100 ranks of the CLAT merit list. Over the last decade, this momentum has only strengthened, culminating in the standout CLAT 2026 performance.What truly distinguishes CLATapult, however, is not just the absolute number of top ranks, but the exceptionally high success ratio it maintains. Among the total number of students enrolled each year, CLATapult records one of the highest proportions of successful NLU selections in the country, underscoring the effectiveness of its teaching model and its commitment to outcomes over scale.As CLAT aspirants across eastern India and beyond evaluate their preparation options, CLATapult’s CLAT 2026 results firmly position it as a trusted, proven, and results-driven institute, continuing a legacy of excellence that began over a decade ago and shows no signs of slowing down.About CLATapultCLATapult is a leading CLAT coaching institute in eastern India, headquartered in Kolkata, with a strong track record of producing top NLU selections. Co-founded by NUJS alumni, the institute has been a market leader in eastern India since 2011, known for its rigorous academics, experienced faculty, and consistently high success ratios.SEO & Digital Growth Partner SEOcontrol serves as CLATapult’s official SEO and digital growth partner, strengthening its online visibility and local search dominance in Kolkata through sustainable, intent-driven SEO and long-term brand authority building.

