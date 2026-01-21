MDF Law Warns of Fake Coinbase Support Phone Numbers Indexed Through Better Business Bureau Listings

Google Search Result Showing Fake Number on BBB's Website BBB Website Showing Vulnerability

When scammers can hijack trusted platforms like Google and the BBB, the entire consumer safety model collapses. Don't be tricked into calling a fake number, call a real crypto lawyer at 800-767-8040.” — Attorney Marc D. Fitapelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDF Law, PLLC is issuing an urgent nationwide consumer warning concerning fraudulent Coinbase customer service phone numbers that are being posted on the Better Business Bureau’s (“BBB”) website and subsequently indexed and promoted by major search engines, including Google.Overview of the BBB Coinbase ScamBased on MDF Law’s investigation, bad actors are deliberately planting fake Coinbase support numbers within BBB review pages. These fraudulent phone numbers are then automatically indexed by search engines and displayed in prominent search results and “featured snippets,” giving them the false appearance of legitimacy and official endorsement. As a result, consumers who believe they are contacting Coinbase support are instead routed directly to fraud operations impersonating Coinbase representatives.When consumers search for “Coinbase customer support” or “Coinbase phone number,” Google frequently displays BBB-hosted content in top results. Because the BBB is widely perceived as a trusted consumer protection organization, users reasonably rely on these listings as authoritative. In many cases, the Google interface itself presents the fake number in a highlighted box, further reinforcing the impression that the number is verified and legitimate.Why this Scam is Very DangerousThis scheme is particularly dangerous because it exploits two of the most relied-upon trust systems on the internet: Google search results and the Better Business Bureau. Consumers are repeatedly advised by financial institutions, regulators, and law enforcement agencies to use trusted platforms and search engines to verify customer service information. In this scenario, the consumer follows standard safety guidance and is still exposed to fraud.Unlike traditional phishing attacks, this scheme does not rely on suspicious emails, fake websites, or unsolicited messages. Instead, it embeds itself inside legitimate third-party platforms and uses institutional credibility as the primary attack vector. The victim does not behave recklessly; the victim behaves exactly as instructed by mainstream cybersecurity guidance and is still defrauded. This type of fraud effectively converts trusted public infrastructure into an attack surface.Coinbase’s Data Breach Exacerbates HarmsThe risk is further amplified by the fact that in many cases, by the time the victim places the call, the fraud operation already possesses significant amounts of the victim’s personal and confidential information as a result of prior data breaches, data broker leaks, or compromised databases.This information may include the victim’s full name, email address, phone number, partial social security number, transaction history, or knowledge of the specific platform the victim uses, including Coinbase. This pre-existing access to personal data allows the scammers to convincingly authenticate themselves during the call by referencing accurate private information.Victims often report that the fake “Coinbase agents” appear to already know their account details, recent transactions, or security issues. This creates the illusion that the caller is speaking with legitimate Coinbase support and dramatically increases compliance with fraudulent instructions. The scheme therefore operates as a two-stage attack. First, institutional trust is exploited to induce the victim to initiate contact through a fake support number embedded within trusted platforms. Second, breached personal data is used to socially engineer the victim into surrendering credentials or authorizing transactions.What to Do If You Believe You Have Been a VictimConsumers who believe they may have been impacted by fake Coinbase support impersonation or related cryptocurrency fraud should take immediate action. This includes securing all remaining accounts by changing passwords and resetting two-factor authentication, disconnecting any remote access software installed during the incident, and immediately contacting Coinbase through its official website or mobile application.Victims should preserve all evidence related to the fraud, including call logs, phone numbers used, wallet addresses, transaction IDs, emails, screenshots, and any communications with the impersonators. Where financial losses have occurred, consumers should file reports with local law enforcement, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), and relevant financial regulators. Consumers should also consider retaining a private attorney who handles cryptocurrency recovery Who to call for real help?MDF Law, PLLC is actively investigating cases involving fraudulent Coinbase support scams and the role of third-party platforms in enabling these schemes. Consumers who believe they have been impacted by fake Coinbase support numbers or related cryptocurrency fraud are encouraged to contact MDF Law, PLLC for a confidential case review. Consumers can visit www.mdf-law.com for more information or call 800-767-8040.MDF Law is a law firm with offices in New York and California. MDF Law represents victims nationwide in cryptocurrency fraud, data breach litigation, and investment disputes.ATTORNEY ADVERTISINGPrior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.MDF Law PLLCPhone number: 800-767-8040New York City Office: 28 Liberty Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10005California Office: 1902 Wright Place, Suite 200, Carlsbad, CA 92008

