Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,766 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Roger Ernest Billyard Book Release: Find HIM, Now! A Thoughtful Reflection on Faith

Book Cover of Find Him Now by Roger Billyard

Find Him Now

A reflective Christian book exploring spiritual separation, faith, and the search for renewed connection with God.

One need only be open to the possibility that God might exist. Once that door is opened, the evidence becomes impossible to ignore.”
— Roger Billyard
NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Roger Ernest Billyard, retired attorney, ordained minister, and lifelong student of Scripture, announces the release of his new book, Find HIM, Now!, available on Amazon and through expanded distribution.

In Find HIM, Now!, Dr. Billyard takes readers back to the Biblical account of Adam and Eve to explore how turning away from God created a lasting separation that continues to shape human experience. He examines how that separation has led people to search for fulfillment in everything but God, often finding that nothing else can truly satisfy. With clarity and conviction, Dr. Billyard presents Scripture in a way that is both accessible and reflective. The book invites readers to look honestly at their lives, consider the choices before them, and reflect on the enduring hope and love found in God.

Drawing on his background in law and his theological study, Dr. Billyard brings a thoughtful and measured voice to questions of faith, responsibility, and spiritual reflection. His approach is ecumenical in spirit and respectful of the many ways individuals seek closeness to God.

Married and the father of three, Dr. Billyard writes with humility and care. In Find HIM, Now!, he encourages readers to reflect on their personal journey, rediscover hope, and experience a deeper sense of spiritual connection. His writing reflects steady faith, thoughtful insight, and a genuine desire to help others grow in understanding.

Book Details:
Title: Find HIM, Now!
Author: Roger Ernest Billyard, J.D., D.D.
Publication Date: October 16, 2025
Publisher: Thistle and Star Ventures
Language: English
Print Length: 73 pages
Amazon ASIN: B0FWWHWSCH
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWWHWSCH

ISBN (IngramSpark): 979-8-9939755-0-4
Find HIM, Now! is available for purchase on Amazon and through Ingram distribution.
For review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact Thistle and Star Ventures at at the above details.

Gael Orr
Thistle and Star Ventures
+1 585-991-3040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Roger Ernest Billyard Book Release: Find HIM, Now! A Thoughtful Reflection on Faith

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.