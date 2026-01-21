Dr. Roger Ernest Billyard Book Release: Find HIM, Now! A Thoughtful Reflection on Faith

Find Him Now

A reflective Christian book exploring spiritual separation, faith, and the search for renewed connection with God.

One need only be open to the possibility that God might exist. Once that door is opened, the evidence becomes impossible to ignore.” — Roger Billyard

NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Roger Ernest Billyard , retired attorney, ordained minister, and lifelong student of Scripture, announces the release of his new book, Find HIM, Now! , available on Amazon and through expanded distribution.In Find HIM, Now!, Dr. Billyard takes readers back to the Biblical account of Adam and Eve to explore how turning away from God created a lasting separation that continues to shape human experience. He examines how that separation has led people to search for fulfillment in everything but God, often finding that nothing else can truly satisfy. With clarity and conviction, Dr. Billyard presents Scripture in a way that is both accessible and reflective. The book invites readers to look honestly at their lives, consider the choices before them, and reflect on the enduring hope and love found in God.Drawing on his background in law and his theological study, Dr. Billyard brings a thoughtful and measured voice to questions of faith, responsibility, and spiritual reflection. His approach is ecumenical in spirit and respectful of the many ways individuals seek closeness to God.Married and the father of three, Dr. Billyard writes with humility and care. In Find HIM, Now!, he encourages readers to reflect on their personal journey, rediscover hope, and experience a deeper sense of spiritual connection. His writing reflects steady faith, thoughtful insight, and a genuine desire to help others grow in understanding.Book Details:Title: Find HIM, Now!Author: Roger Ernest Billyard, J.D., D.D.Publication Date: October 16, 2025Publisher: Thistle and Star Ventures Language: EnglishPrint Length: 73 pagesAmazon ASIN: B0FWWHWSCHISBN (IngramSpark): 979-8-9939755-0-4Find HIM, Now! is available for purchase on Amazon and through Ingram distribution.For review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact Thistle and Star Ventures at at the above details.

