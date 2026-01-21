The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Pregnancy centers are typically non-profit, faith-based organizations that provide services to protect the lives of both the mother and the child, such as treatments, education on parenting and prenatal care, ultrasounds, transportation and housing referrals, and resources like diapers. In 2024 alone, these centers served nearly 2 million women and families.
Over and over again, however, the far left has put their radical agenda above the needs of pregnant women and growing families by trying to steer money away from pregnancy centers and towards facilities that provide abortions.
Previously, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services attempted to restrict Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) funds for pregnancy centers that provide support to mothers and families that choose life, clearly violating the 1996 law creating TANF that prohibits Administrations from regulating its funds.
Let’s be clear: Restricting funding to pregnancy centers whose purpose is to serve and assist pregnant women is targeted, political, and harms women by taking away crucial resources.
H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, introduced by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from restricting funding for pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families that choose life.
House Republicans are standing up for mothers, babies, families, and life and will always fight to make sure they are supported and empowered.
Reversing a Biden-Era Ban on Mining for Critical Minerals in Minnesota
In January 2023, the Biden Department of Interior (DOI) published a Public Land Order (PLO) essentially putting in place a 20-year ban on mining and other responsible resource extraction across 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest in Northern Minnesota.
PLO 7917 included a significant section of the Duluth Complex – one of the largest untapped mineral deposits in the world, containing 8 billion tons of copper and nickel as well as cobalt and platinum metal groups.
By blocking access to America’s abundant natural resources, anti-American development policies forced us to be more dependent on foreign adversaries like China for critical minerals and threaten America’s competitive edge in the 21st century.
While the DOI is required to notify Congress of PLOs affecting more than 5,000 acres, the Biden Administration failed to properly transmit PLO 7917 to Congress; thankfully, the Trump Administration has properly transmitted PLO 7917 so Congress can rightfully review it. Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to overturn the unlawful PLO 7917 and ensure future administrations are unable to implement similar dangerous mining bans.
H.J. Res. 140, introduced by Rep. Pete Stauber, expresses congressional disapproval of the Public Land Order No. 7917 that implemented a mineral withdrawal of approximately 225,504 acres, banning mining and other resource extraction in Northern Minnesota and putting our nation’s mineral security at risk.
House Republicans are standing up for Minnesotan’s way of life, protecting American jobs, and fighting to ensure our country doesn’t have to depend on adversaries for the critical minerals we need to remain competitive on the world stage.
