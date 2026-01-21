The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Pregnancy centers are typically non-profit, faith-based organizations that provide services to protect the lives of both the mother and the child, such as treatments, education on parenting and prenatal care, ultrasounds, transportation and housing referrals, and resources like diapers. In 2024 alone, these centers served nearly 2 million women and families.

Over and over again, however, the far left has put their radical agenda above the needs of pregnant women and growing families by trying to steer money away from pregnancy centers and towards facilities that provide abortions.

Previously, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services attempted to restrict Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) funds for pregnancy centers that provide support to mothers and families that choose life, clearly violating the 1996 law creating TANF that prohibits Administrations from regulating its funds.

Let’s be clear: Restricting funding to pregnancy centers whose purpose is to serve and assist pregnant women is targeted, political, and harms women by taking away crucial resources.

H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, introduced by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from restricting funding for pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families that choose life.

House Republicans are standing up for mothers, babies, families, and life and will always fight to make sure they are supported and empowered.