Asian-Led NutriWorks® Highlights Power of Hormone-Helping Essential Oils Through Holistic BeautyRest Reflexology Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As interest in holistic health solutions surges globally, experts are highlighting an often overlooked aspect: how certain treatments and ingredients can naturally alleviate stressful symptoms associated with hormonal imbalances. Asian health and wellness innovator NutriWorks, known for their internationally-successful ‘Rest, Flow, & Glow’ series of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired DIY reflexology patches, is shining a spotlight on how its carefully-crafted BeautyRest formulation can not only help improve rest and energy, but also provide hormonal support throughout the menstrual cycle.

“Hormonal imbalance takes many forms, including acne, hair loss, weight changes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances, all of which can have a terrible impact on quality of life, ” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “Typically, treatments for these involve hormone-balancing medications, but for many, the side effects from those are even more damaging.”

“However, modern research has discovered how certain essential oils such as sage, lavender, and Ylang Ylang can improve the body’s hormone levels by lowering stress (cortisol) as well as naturally balancing ones like estrogen, an essential element throughout the menstrual cycle that often fluctuates. Our patches combine these three oils alongside others known for healing, creating a blend that relaxes the mind, improves sleep, and makes you feel more in-tune with yourself without the worrisome side effects common in western pharmaceuticals.”

BeautyRest, alongside sister products CircuFlow and RestoreGlow, were launched in Hong Kong nearly 25 years ago before being successfully distributed globally. A simple-to-use DIY patch, BeautyRest utilizes reflexology therapy to support the body’s natural healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches gently stimulate specific points in the feet, triggering positive effects across the body.

Unique to BeautyRest is its calming essential oil blend, including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), and bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

According to an article published in Female Health & Fertility Magazine, written by reflexologist Sarah Vaughan following training in reproflexology under the Association of Reproductive Reflexologists, reflexology involves the triggering of reflex points in the feet and hands that are believed to correspond to different sections of the body. While not a cure, Vaughan writes that reflexology has been used to assist those struggling with infertility and menopause, stating, “Reflexology…supports the body to return to homeostasis, by providing deep relaxation and a place to be quiet and reflective. The stress begins to melt away, women begin to feel more in control of their own lives, thoughts, and feelings, they start to sleep better, and hormones begin to rebalance.”

Additionally, according to Medical News Today, many essential oils contain phytoestrogens, making them behave similar to estrogen and providing relief for menopause symptoms like mood changes and hot flashes. Of the suggested oils, sage is described as working similar to antidepressants in lab studies and also lowering blood pressure, while lavender reduces stress (a trigger for hot flashes), depression, and anxiety.

“It’s no secret that female healthcare and treatments are lacking,” added Wong. “Many women often feel let down by healthcare providers, leaving them to seek alternatives for relief. With significant research marking both aromatherapy and reflexology as beneficial, we are honored to have the opportunity to provide support for those in need globally.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of BeautyRest (alongside sister products CircuFlow and RestoreGlow) costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

