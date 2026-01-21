NEWJAK Declares Full Transition into XR Platform Company at CES 2026 - Beyond Entertech to Defense, Education, and More

Visitors experience NEWJAK’s XR interactive sports content ‘SPORTRACK’ at the CES 2026 exhibition. The platform combines real-world movement with XR graphics, without requiring HMDs. Trophies from CES Innovation Awards 2025 and 2026 are displayed side by side at NEWJAK’s booth. The company has been recognized for innovation across XR & Spatial Computing, Content & Entertainment, and Metaverse categories. A visitor interacts with immersive visuals projected across the floor and walls inside NEWJAK’s six-sided XR space. The experience requires no wearable devices, relying solely on physical movement. Visitors listen to explanations of NEWJAK’s XR platform and real-world use cases at the company’s booth within the Jeonnam Technopark pavilion at CES 2026. Visitors experience NEWJAK’s XR interactive sports content ‘SPORTRACK’ at the CES 2026 exhibition.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWJAK Co., Ltd. (CEO Haehyun Jung) officially announced its strategic transition into a full-scale XR platform company at CES 2026, the world’s largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition, marking a decisive shift away from its former image as an entertainment technology firm.At CES 2026, held under the theme “Innovators Show Up,” NEWJAK positioned XR not as a standalone content technology, but as a core digital infrastructure capable of connecting and operating across defense, education, and public-sector services. The company emphasized that its direction aligns with the broader industry message emerging from CES: that innovation today demands responsibility, scalability, and real-world impact beyond demonstrations.Haehyun Jung, CEO of NEWJAK, said the company’s vision mirrors the evolving definition of innovation presented on the CES keynote stage. “Innovation is no longer about showcasing technology alone, but about taking responsibility for how that technology shapes society,” he said, adding that NEWJAK has reached a stage where XR must function as an operational platform rather than an exhibition-only experience.NEWJAK highlighted concrete deployments already underway. In the defense sector, the company recently implemented its XR platform at the Nonsan Army Training Center’s Mental Strength Education Facility, introducing XR-based programs focused on psychological resilience, values education, and cognitive engagement rather than conventional tactical simulations. The project is regarded as one of the first real-world cases of XR adoption as a practical educational tool within a public military institution.In education, NEWJAK has delivered an AI-powered XR learning playground to an elementary school in Goyang, where students engage in curriculum-linked learning through physical movement combined with immersive XR visuals. The company is also in discussions with local public health institutions, including the Hanam Public Health Center, to explore XR-based public service applications, signaling further expansion into civic and healthcare-related domains.The core competitiveness of NEWJAK’s XR platform lies in its field-ready deployment speed. According to the company, real-world environments can be converted into XR simulation spaces in under ten minutes by selecting coordinates on digital maps, eliminating the need for physical mockups or lengthy spatial preparation. This capability enables rapid deployment in time-sensitive scenarios such as military training, emergency response, and disaster preparedness, where traditional preparation-heavy methods are impractical.At CES 2026, NEWJAK showcased this platform capability through SPORTRACK , an XR interactive sports and physical education platform that received recognition at the CES Innovation Awards. SPORTRACK enables multiple users to participate simultaneously without head-mounted displays, using full-body movement within immersive XR environments. Designed as a board-game-style system, it incorporates 16 XR physical education maps aligned with Korea’s 2023 revised national curriculum. It allows complete physical education classes to be conducted within a standard classroom-sized space.Jung emphasized that SPORTRACK represents more than a single application, describing it as proof of the platform’s scalability. “We are not building XR for one industry,” he said. “From entertainment to defense, education, and public services, we see XR becoming a core interface that connects people, space, and systems across industries.”With consecutive recognition at the CES Innovation Awards in 2025 and 2026 across XR, spatial computing, content, and metaverse-related categories, NEWJAK stated that CES 2026 marks a turning point in how it presents itself to global markets. As the focus of innovation shifts from what can be built to who will take responsibility for deploying it meaningfully, NEWJAK is positioning its XR platform as a practical, deployable answer to that challenge.

