High Pressure, Hidden Pain: Media Expands Mental Health Coverage During Peak Risk

Marshawn Kneeland, remembered by family, friends, and the sports community. Fox Sports Radio Rochester’s What’s Going On, hosted by Nate Brown Jr., Greg Vaughn, and Ryan Verneuille. The #Game Mindset performance and mental resilience platform. New Solutions Network, a multidisciplinary organization advancing mental health, media, and behavioral science. Natanya Wachtel, founder of New Solutions Network, during a #Game Mindset performance and mental health initiative.

January marks one of the highest-risk months for suicide; this initiative confronts the hidden mental health toll on high-performing individuals and athletes.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Sports Radio Rochester’s What’s Going On The Ryan Show , and New Solutions Network (NSN) have launched a coordinated mental health outreach and suicide prevention initiative, leveraging national and regional media platforms to reduce stigma, elevate awareness, and connect audiences with life-saving resources.The initiative comes at a critical moment. January is consistently one of the highest-risk months for suicide, particularly among men and high-performing individuals. It is also a time when the public is often left reeling from sudden losses—moments when someone admired, successful, loved, and seemingly “at the top of their game” dies unexpectedly, leaving families, teammates, and fans asking the same haunting question: How could this happen?At the center of the campaign is a public service announcement voiced by Natanya Wachtel, behavioral scientist, mental health expert, and a trusted voice across multiple NSN programs including The Natanya Experience and Psych & Hip Hop. The PSA urges listeners to engage in honest conversations about mental health and directs those in need to immediate, confidential support through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (Call or Text 988).“We are still dangerously attached to the myth that success protects people from suffering,” said Wachtel. “I’ve worked with elite athletes, military leaders, and high-performing men who are admired, compensated, and celebrated—yet privately drowning. The pressure to ‘hold it together’ can be lethal. Mental health isn’t separate from performance or identity; it is the foundation. This initiative exists to interrupt silence before it turns into loss.”By integrating mental health messaging into mainstream sports and talk radio, the campaign meets audiences where they already are—inside the conversations they trust—while challenging the false assumption that strength means isolation.What’s Going On, hosted by Nate Brown Jr., Greg Vaughn”, and Ryan Verneuille, has long been known for blending sports, culture, and real-world dialogue. This outreach reflects the show’s continued commitment to addressing the human cost of competition, performance, and unspoken pain.Greg Vaughn sums it up“You can be living out your childhood dream and still be fighting demons in your head every single day. We don’t always know what people are dealing with, what their childhood was like, or what trauma they’re carrying into that moment.”Ryan Verneuille, host of The Ryan Show and Media Director at New Solutions Network, emphasized the responsibility of broadcasters in moments like this.“When someone the public looks up to dies by suicide, the ripple effect is enormous,” said Verneuille. “Fans grieve, families are shattered, and too often the conversation stops at shock instead of moving toward understanding. We believe media can do better—and must.”What Friends and Family Can DoThe initiative emphasizes that warning signs are often subtle, especially among high-functioning individuals. Loved ones are encouraged to:• Check in directly, even when someone appears “fine”• Take changes in behavior, withdrawal, or emotional flatness seriously• Normalize asking for help rather than offering solutions• Stay present after major life transitions, injuries, or public scrutinyWhat Fans and Communities Can DoFans and audiences also play a role:• Avoid speculation or oversimplified narratives after a loss• Share resources like 988 instead of rumors• Support conversations that humanize—not idolize—suffering• Remember that public success does not equal private safetyCampaign Elements Include:• On-air PSAs across Fox Sports Radio Rochester and The Ryan Show• Digital and social media outreach via New Solutions Network platforms• Visual campaign assets directing audiences to 988• Ongoing integration of mental health dialogue across NSN programmingThe Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988) is available 24/7, offering free, confidential support for anyone experiencing emotional distress or crisis.This initiative reflects a shared belief held by Fox Sports Radio Rochester, The Ryan Show, and New Solutions Network: no one should suffer alone—and asking for help is not a failure of strength, but an act of survival.If you or someone you love needs support, call or text 988. Help is always available.Why January MattersJanuary consistently ranks among the highest-risk months for suicide, particularly for men and high-performing individuals. Post-holiday isolation, financial stress, injuries, identity loss, and abrupt changes in routine can intensify existing mental health challenges. For athletes and public figures, these pressures are often compounded by expectations to remain strong, productive, and publicly composed—making it harder to ask for help when it’s most needed.Mental health experts emphasize that visibility, achievement, and access to resources do not eliminate risk. Proactive conversations, direct check-ins, and easy access to crisis support are critical during this period.About Fox Sports Radio Rochester / What’s Going OnFor over two decades, What’s Going On has served as a trusted voice for the Rochester community, delivering authentic conversations at the intersection of sports, culture, and real life. Broadcasting every Sunday morning on Fox Sports 1280 AM, the show has become a staple in Western New York media.Hosted by longtime community advocate, journalist, and civil rights voice Nate Brown Jr., What’s Going On offers a powerful platform for local and national stories alike. Joining Nate are co-hosts Ryan Verneuille, a national radio personality, entrepreneur, and creator of The Ryan Show, and Greg Vaughn, four-time MLB All-Star and respected sports commentator.Together, this dynamic trio brings listeners honest insights, big interviews, and meaningful conversations that go beyond the headlines. From tackling the biggest topics in sports to addressing issues that impact families, neighborhoods, and our collective future, What’s Going On is more than just a radio show—it’s a movement.Tune in every Sunday and be part of the conversation.Where to ListenLive on-air: Sundays, 8 AM–9 AM EST on 1280 AM across Buffalo, Rochester, and Western NY.Streaming & Podcast: Tune in via the Fox Sports Radio Rochester app or the station’s website to catch the latest episodes at your convenience.About The Ryan ShowFounded by Ryan Verneuille and co-hosted by a dynamic team that includes Hamptons Dave and hip-hop legend Mr. Cheeks, The Ryan Show has grown into a unique blend of entertainment and thought-provoking discussion. Known for its ability to tackle controversial topics with nuance, the show’s goal has always been to foster understanding, offering alternatives to cancel culture by exploring deeper societal issues.In its current news-talk format, The Ryan Show investigates American culture through diverse lenses, featuring experts like Natanya Wachtel and community figures like MLB All-Star Greg Vaughn. Its mission remains to entertain while addressing critical issues, offering a platform for voices often left unheard.Broadcast on over 150 radio stations nationwide, The Ryan Show embodies a grassroots ethos, built on determination, creativity, and connection. Whether hosting live charity events, highlighting rising stars, or diving into cultural hot topics, it continues to be a space where humor, music, and meaningful dialogue intersect.About New Solutions Network (NSN)The New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multidisciplinary ecosystem built at the collision point of behavioral science, storytelling, and soul.Founded by life science brand launcher Natanya Wachtel—National Science Foundation industry mentor, angel investor, and behavioral science alchemist—NSN reimagines how we heal, learn, and build systems that serve humanity. New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multi-division ecosystem where behavioral science, storytelling, and business design become infrastructure for human and enterprise transformation. NSN operates as a company made of companies, with coordinated divisions that turn insight into systems, content into commerce, and lived experience into measurable outcomes.Structured like Alphabet Inc. for consciousness and culture and growth, NSN operates through four living divisions: Wellness, Enterprise, Media, and Advocacy in Action—each designed to transform pain into power and data into collective healing.Our WhyBecause the world doesn’t need more content—it needs connection.Because resilience is not a buzzword—it’s a biological imperative.And because science without soul is just data, and soul without structure is just noise.The New Solutions Network exists to merge the two—building a future where healing scales, stories liberate, and every human being has the tools to remember who they are and what they’re capable of becoming.About Natanya WachtelNatanya Wachtel is the founder of the New Solutions Network, a global movement at the intersection of mental wellness, media, and transformation. With over two decades leading behavior-driven marketing for pharma and mental health brands, she left industry to work directly with high-stakes individuals—athletes, military leaders, trauma survivors—blending neuroscience with integrative traditions. Through her media platform The Natanya Experience and her performance methodology, #Game Mindset, she helps unlock human potential under pressure. Now, as part of Renaissance in Paris, Natanya brings that same depth to the players’ inner game—building cohesion, resilience, and identity in a city ready to rise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.