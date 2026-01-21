Chata Technologies Inc. Closes $10M USD Series A with 7RIDGE and Izou Partners to Scale Deterministic AI for Finance

Chata.ai Chata.ai raises $10M USD Series A with 7RIDGE & Izou Partners to Scale Deterministic AI for Finance Chata.ai monitors your data across systems and sends actionable insights

Chata.ai, a provider of AI-powered self-service analytics, raised $10M Series A from 7RIDGE and Izou Partners to expand its deterministic AI for finance

With the Series A funding, we are scaling a solution that acts as the source of truth and trusted tool for both humans and AI agents.” — Kelly, CEO & Founder of Chata.ai

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chata Technologies Inc. (" Chata.ai "), a pioneer in conversational data access, announced the closing of a $10 million USD Series A funding round. The round includes 7RIDGE and Izou Partners as major investors, signaling strong institutional support for Chata.ai’s mission to transform how financial professionals interact with data. The capital will drive the aggressive expansion of Chata.ai’s proactive self-service analytics platform beyond current industry verticals, with specific emphasis on the Traditional Finance (TradFi), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and Wealthtech sectors.Chata.ai is redefining the standard for financial analytics by providing a precision layer that complements modern AI stacks by empowering users to bypass static dashboards and technical bottlenecks by querying data in natural language and transforming those queries into AI workers to monitor data and automate reporting. Moving away from reliance on probabilistic, resource-heavy GPU processing for data retrieval, Chata.ai’s platform is powered by a proprietary deterministic AI that infers directly on CPUs. This unique architecture delivers 100% consistent, query-based responses that can work independently or be directly called by Generative AI models and agentic workflows. By grounding these automated agents in deterministic data responses while significantly reducing compute costs, Chata.ai solves the "black box" hallucination problem that currently limits AI adoption in regulated financial environments."We are entering an era where precision is the only currency that matters. Neither financial professionals nor software developers — whether they are managing institutional clients or analyzing on-chain DeFi activity — cannot afford ‘likely’ answers; they need consistency," said Kelly Cherniwchan, CEO and Founder of Chata Technologies Inc. "With the Series A funding, we are scaling a solution that acts as the source of truth and trusted tool for both humans and AI agents. We are proving that you don’t need massive GPU clusters to get intelligent, instant answers — you just need smarter architecture.""Chata.ai’s technology addresses a fundamental inefficiency in the financial markets: the inability to access trusted data in real-time without technical intermediation," said Veronica Augustsson, Partner at 7RIDGE. "Their CPU-based deterministic model is not just a technical differentiator; it is a commercial game-changer that offers the scalability and audit trail required by the world’s most demanding financial institutions.""The convergence of TradFi and DeFi requires tools that are both powerful and transparent, and Chata.ai delivers exactly that," said Jeremie Bacon, Managing Director at Izou Partners. "We invested in Chata.ai because their deterministic AI solves the cost and trust equation that has plagued the industry. They have built a platform that allows wealthtech and finance professionals to harness the full power of their data without the massive infrastructure overhead usually associated with AI."About Chata Technologies Inc. Chata.ai is a leading provider of self-service analytics solutions that empower business users to access data through natural language. Its API-first platform integrates seamlessly into existing software and AI workflows, enabling users and agents to query databases and receive real-time, accurate answers. The platform is already integrated with Canton Network data, enabling trusted analytics across financial and DeFi organizations. https://chata.ai/ About 7RIDGE. 7RIDGE is a private markets asset manager invested in transformative technologies for financial services. The firm leverages deep operational expertise to help build and grow the next generation of market infrastructure and financial technology leaders. https://7ridge.com/ About Izou Partners. Izou fuels the innovations that shape how the world operates and connects. We invest in transformative technologies that modernize the future of work, enrich human connection, and extend the future of health. https://www.izoupartners.com/

