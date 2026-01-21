Bearstone Law, PLLC Opens in Frisco, Texas, Focused on High-Stakes Claims for Plaintiffs

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bearstone Law, PLLC has announced the opening of its Frisco, Texas office, launching a focused litigation practice designed to represent plaintiffs facing complex, high-stakes civil disputes. Founded by a Biglaw-trained attorney, the firm brings sophisticated legal strategy to individuals and businesses that require serious advocacy with the efficiency and personal attention that only a small law firm can provide.Bearstone Law focuses on plaintiff-side litigation, including insurance company breach-of-contract and bad-faith claims, catastrophic personal injury, general civil claims, and mediation and arbitration services. The founder created the firm to serve clients whose claims demand experience, judgment, and creativity, but who are often underserved by high-volume or institutionally constrained practices.“Too often, I encountered individuals and businesses with significant claims, but they were being boxed into a one-size-fits-all solution or else passed over altogether,” the firm’s founder said. “I saw a gap in the legal market and decided to fill it.” At Bearstone Law, clients work directly with experienced counsel who can develop creative litigation strategies uniquely tailored to achieve each clients’ objectives. “What makes Bearstone Law different,” the founder said, “is that the firm offers the same rigor, creativity, and strategic judgment expected of the world’s largest firms but does so with the intense focus and personal attention only a small firm can offer.”Based in Frisco, one of North Texas’s fastest-growing communities, Bearstone Law serves clients throughout Texas and beyond (associating with local counsel when appropriate). The firm emphasizes thoughtful, results-driven advocacy, whether through resolving disputes via negotiation or alternative dispute resolution or by pursuing aggressive litigation when necessary.The firm’s launch reflects a growing demand for lean, high-caliber legal practices that prioritize outcomes, strategic judgment, and personal accountability over volume.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://bearstonelaw.com About Bearstone Law, PLLCBearstone Law, PLLC is a Frisco-based litigation firm providing strategic legal representation in matters involving insurance recovery, catastrophic personal injury, and other complex civil claims. The firm is committed to delivering world-class legal services with creative strategies, practical solutions, and personal attention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.