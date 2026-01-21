Botanical Extracts Market Growth Analysis | CAGR 10.10% (2025-2032) | US$ 13.69 billion by 2032

Botanical Extracts Market Size

Botanical Extracts Market Report | Growth from US$ 6.34B to US$ 13.69B by 2032

United States Botanical Extracts Market Forecast 2025–2032 | Size to Reach US$ 13.69 Billion by 2032” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and OutlookAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Botanical Extracts Market was valued at US$ 6.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to US$ 13.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period 2025–2032.The market growth is driven by rising consumer demand for natural, plant-based ingredients, increasing use of botanical extracts in food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and functional nutrition, and growing awareness around clean-label, organic, and sustainable formulations.Botanical extracts derived from leaves, roots, seeds, flowers, and bark—are increasingly replacing synthetic additives due to their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and therapeutic properties, making them a core ingredient in modern wellness-focused industries.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/botanical-extracts-market Growth Drivers1• Over 72% of global consumers prefer food and personal care products formulated with natural or plant-based ingredients (2024).2• Global demand for herbal supplements crossed USD 220 billion in 2024, significantly boosting botanical extract consumption.3• The clean-label food & beverage market grew at 14% YoY, accelerating adoption of natural flavoring and coloring extracts.4• Pharmaceutical companies increased R&D spending on plant-derived APIs by 18% in 2024.5• Asia-Pacific accounts for over 45% of global medicinal plant sourcing, supporting raw material availability.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Source• Herbs & Spices dominate with 38% market share (USD 2.6 billion in 2024), driven by turmeric, ginger, garlic, and cinnamon extracts used across food, supplements, and pharma.• Flowers account for 22%, supported by rising demand for chamomile, hibiscus, and rose extracts in cosmetics and nutraceuticals.• Fruits & Vegetables hold 25%, led by citrus, berry, and tomato extracts rich in antioxidants.• Others (Roots, Seeds, Bark) represent 15%, with ginseng, ashwagandha, and neem gaining traction.By Form• Powdered Extracts lead with 46% share, preferred for supplements, capsules, and functional foods due to longer shelf life.• Liquid Extracts hold 34%, widely used in beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.• Oleoresins & Pastes account for 20%, particularly in food flavoring and seasoning applications.By Application• Food & Beverages accounted for 32% (USD 2.18 billion in 2024), driven by natural flavors, preservatives, and colorants.• Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals held 28%, projected to exceed USD 5.2 billion by 2032.• Pharmaceuticals represented 18%, with increasing use of botanical actives in OTC and herbal medicines.• Cosmetics & Personal Care captured 15%, supported by botanical skincare and anti-aging formulations.• Others (Animal Feed, Aromatherapy) made up the remaining 7%.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/botanical-extracts-market Regional InsightsAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific dominated the market with 41% share (USD 2.8 billion in 2024) and is expected to grow at 13.4% CAGR.• China and India are leading suppliers of turmeric, green tea, ginseng, and neem extracts.• Government-backed traditional medicine systems (TCM, Ayurveda) are boosting domestic and export demand.EuropeEurope accounted for 27% market share, driven by strict regulations favoring natural and organic ingredients.• Germany, France, and Italy lead in botanical cosmetics and herbal supplements.• EFSA-approved plant-based ingredients are accelerating pharmaceutical adoption.North AmericaNorth America held 22% share, projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2032.• Rising consumer spending on wellness and immunity products.• Strong demand for botanical extracts in functional beverages and clean-label foods.Latin America & Middle East & AfricaThese regions collectively accounted for 10%, with growing cultivation of medicinal plants, spices, and tropical botanicals.Key PlayersAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Botanical Extracts Market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of multinational ingredient suppliers and regional herbal specialists competing on purity, sourcing, extraction technology, and certifications.1. Naturex (Givaudan)2. Indena S.p.A.3. Synthite Industries4. Kalsec Inc.5. Martin Bauer Group6. Dohler Group7. Nexira8. Plant Extracts International9. Sabinsa Corporation10. Arjuna Natural11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.12. Givaudan S.A.13. Kerry Group14. Döhler GmbH, Synergy15. Ransom Naturals Ltd16. Alchemy Chemicals17. Blue Sky Botanics18. MartinBauer19. Indesso20. 