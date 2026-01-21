MyVisaJobs Expands Social Media Presence with New YouTube and Instagram Channels

MyVisaJobs, founded in 2006

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyVisaJobs , a data-driven platform providing insights into U.S. employment-based visa and green card sponsorship, today announced the expansion of its social media presence with the launch of official channels on YouTube and Instagram.The new platforms complement MyVisaJobs’ existing presence on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter), enabling the company to engage with users through a wider range of formats and communication styles.The YouTube channel will feature educational videos, data highlights, and explanations of trends related to U.S. work visas, green cards, employer sponsorship patterns, and salary insights. The Instagram account will focus on visual summaries, short updates, and data snapshots designed to make complex immigration and employment information more accessible.“Over the years, we’ve seen growing demand for clear, trustworthy explanations of U.S. employment-based immigration data,” said Bill Zhao, Founder and CEO of MyVisaJobs. “Expanding to YouTube and Instagram allows us to present our data and insights in formats that are easier to understand and more accessible to a broader audience.”Founded in 2006, MyVisaJobs has grown into a widely used resource with over 500,000 users across six continents. The platform maintains one of the most comprehensive databases of U.S. employer sponsorship records , including H-1B visas, employment-based green cards, prevailing wage determinations, and labor certifications.Users can now follow MyVisaJobs on the these platforms: YouTube, Instagram. Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), For more information, visit www.myvisajobs.com About MyVisaJobsFounded in 2006, MyVisaJobs is an online platform dedicated to increasing transparency in U.S. employment-based immigration. By aggregating and analyzing publicly available government data, MyVisaJobs helps job seekers, researchers, and professionals better understand employer sponsorship trends, salary information, and immigration pathways. The platform serves over 500,000 users worldwide.

