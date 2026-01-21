XPENG at the London Art Fair: Where Design, Innovation and Motion Converge

XPENG showcases its design innovation at the globally revered London Art Fair, celebrating the intersection of art, design and intelligent motion

Collaboration centres on XPENG’s pioneering design philosophy and the forthcoming all-electric G6 SUV

Design sits at the heart of everything we do, and we’re passionate about developing vehicles built for the future of mobility” — Alison Aldridge, Head of Brand Marketing, XPENG UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPENG is proud to announce its partnership with this year’s London Art Fair, the UK’s premier celebration of modern and contemporary art held at the Business Design Centre, Islington, from 21-25 January 2026.

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared commitment to design, imagination and cultural innovation – core values that define both XPENG’s approach to mobility and the creative spirit of the Fair. Just as the art world pushes the boundaries of form, texture and expression, XPENG’s new-generation vehicles – led by the eagerly anticipated all-electric G6 SUV - reinterpret intelligent motion through the lens of design and innovation.

“Like the London Art Fair, we champion innovation that sparks surprise, comfort and curiosity,” said Alison Aldridge, Head of Brand Marketing, XPENG UK. “Design sits at the heart of everything we do, and we’re passionate about developing vehicles built for the future of mobility – from charging speed to smart technology. We want them to make a real statement on UK roads, today and tomorrow.”

A Curated Experience of Art and Motion

Within the Fair, visitors are invited to discover the thought-provoking XPENG Gallery, an experience carefully honed to echo the interplay between artistic vision and automotive design. From expressive installations to curated conversations, the live space invites guests to explore what it means to see motion as art.

As part of the partnership programme:

• Live Talks with XPENG Designers – On Saturday 24 January XPENG’s Head of Creative Design, Rafik Ferrag, takes the stage to explore the dialogue between rational design and emotional styling, from concept to real-world experience

• Art Experiences with Mr Lee – London-based artist Mr Lee will bring his distinctive visual language to life on the XPENG backdrop, offering free live portraits to visitors throughout the Fair

• The XPENG Visionary Art Challenge – Running through 15 March, this open-call invites artists to interpret ‘art in motion’ for the chance to win £6,000 and national publication exposure, bringing creative minds together with XPENG’s design philosophy

Innovation Driving Design

The London Art Fair has long been a highlight of the international art calendar, bringing together more than 100 leading global galleries with immersive programming spanning thought-provoking talks, curated sections, evocative spaces and pioneering installations. Against this backdrop, XPENG’s involvement places design and human-centred innovation at the intersection of artistic exploration and intelligent automotive engineering – just ahead of the UK market arrival of the new G6.

With its seamless integration of human-centred comfort, bold aesthetics and intelligent systems, the new G6 embodies the same spirit of creative expression and technical excellence that defines the Fair itself.

The London Art Fair takes place this week at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London, bringing together the international art community for a programme of exhibitions, talks and immersive experiences. Tickets are available to purchase in advance via the London Art Fair website.

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and connected mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The Company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

