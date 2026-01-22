Tether Expands Support for INHOPE’s Global Work to Combat Online Child Sexual Abuse Material

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tether , the largest company in the digital asset ecosystem, today announced an expansion to its collaboration with INHOPE , to support global efforts aimed at stopping the spread of child sexual abuse material, strengthening cross-border cooperation, and protecting children online.INHOPE coordinates a global network of 57 hotlines across 52 countries, working alongside law enforcement, policymakers, technology companies, and civil society organisations to identify, report, and remove child sexual abuse material, while supporting survivors and improving accountability worldwide. Tether’s role is to provide long-term support for the work already underway, helping ensure the systems in place can keep operating and continue to improve over time.As a diamond-level partner, Tether is providing financial support to advance INHOPE’s global initiatives. This contribution enables INHOPE to plan beyond short term responses, strengthen hotline capacity, improve cross-border reporting and takedown processes, and invest in durable systems that support international cooperation against online exploitation.As part of this work, Tether will engage directly with INHOPE’s global community through expert forums and international convenings that bring together hotlines, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and technology leaders. These exchanges are central to advancing shared standards, identifying emerging risks, and strengthening collective approaches to protecting children online.“Tackling child sexual abuse material is not something that can be addressed in isolation or through one-off actions,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “It requires durable systems, trusted coordination across borders, and sustained support for the people doing this work every day. Our engagement with INHOPE reflects a responsibility to contribute to the infrastructure that enables faster response, better cooperation, and real protection for children online, not just in moments of crisis, but over the long term.”“Tether’s diamond-level commitment represents a long-term investment in the resilience of the global response infrastructure that the INHOPE network has built over the past 26 years. Every day, our network helps protect children and society, demonstrating that planning beyond the next crisis enables the creation of cross-border, cross-stakeholder systems that truly work. This partnership strengthens the frontlines with real-time reporting, coordinated takedowns, and sustained collaboration, making it harder for offenders to operate” said Samantha Woolfe, INHOPE’s Executive Director.The expanded collaboration builds on Tether’s existing work to prevent the misuse of digital assets and to support investigations into serious crimes, including online child exploitation. Tether works directly with law enforcement worldwide, responding to lawful requests and supporting investigations when activity is linked to criminal behavior. This cooperation is ongoing and reflects a broader responsibility to use technology in ways that protect people.

