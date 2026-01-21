Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 20, 2026, include the following:

Thursday, January 22 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will join Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish for a press conference recognizing the S.C. Chef Ambassadors, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: January 12, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 12, 2026, included:

Monday, January 12

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press briefing to discuss the executive budget, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Palmetto Business Forum meeting, SouthState Bank Board Room, 520 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, January 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

Wednesday, January 14

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Governor’s Economic Summit, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Media availability.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM: Economic development event.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Manufacturers and Commerce’s Business Speaks, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 15

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Friday, January 16

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Liberty Day at the South Carolina Statehouse Opening Ceremony, House Chambers, Statehouse, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and his family, Governor’s Office, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

2:15 PM: Agency meeting.