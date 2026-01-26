Travis County Deploys AI-Enabled PARCA Platform Improves Domestic Violence Probation Outcomes & Enhance Community Safety

PARCA Logo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travis County Community Justice Services Department of Probation is using PARCA, an AI-enabled community supervision and behavioral reinforcement platform, to improve engagement, compliance, and outcomes for individuals on probation for domestic violence offenses. The initiative reflects Travis County’s commitment to evidence-based supervision strategies that strengthen accountability, support lasting behavior change, and enhance victim safety.

PARCA (Probation And Reentry Coach Application) is designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in domestic violence supervision: early resistance to mandated programming and treatment. By combining predictive, risk-responsive analytics with structured incentives and positive reinforcement, the platform supports probation officers in motivating engagement during the critical early phases of supervision.

“At the outset of probation, domestic violence clients are often resistant to attending programming to address abusive behavior,” said Dawn D. Tannous, Probation Division Director, Travis County Community Justice Services. “Probation Officers note PARCA augments their efforts to move the client through this resistance by providing incentives and positive reinforcement for program engagement. This engagement is critical in spurring momentum toward successful program completion, ultimately impacting positive behavioral change and increasing victim safety.”

PARCA continuously analyzes engagement patterns, supervision milestones, and contextual signals to help officers identify emerging risks and intervene earlier. Officers receive actionable insights that allow them to tailor supervision strategies, focus limited resources where they are most needed, and reinforce compliance consistently and transparently, while preserving professional judgment.

The deployment aligns closely with best-practice guidance from the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) and national reentry-focused initiatives such as Reentry 2030. These frameworks emphasize evidence-based supervision, risk-responsive case management, meaningful engagement, and the responsible use of technology to support safer communities. PARCA operationalizes these principles by reinforcing pro-social behavior, supporting treatment participation, and enabling earlier, data-informed interventions that reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Steven Jenkins, CEO of Q2i, the developer of PARCA, said: “PARCA translates decades of behavioral science and NIH-funded research into practical tools that increase engagement, improve completion of required programming, and support safer outcomes for communities.”

The initiative is part of a broader NIH-funded research effort examining how adaptive, technology-enabled contingency management can strengthen community supervision. Dr. Faye Taxman, Principal Investigator on the project, noted, “What makes PARCA compelling is its ability to translate evidence into daily supervision practice. By reinforcing pro-social behavior and responding dynamically to risk, jurisdictions can improve compliance and reduce reoffending, particularly in complex cases such as domestic violence.”

Early observations from Austin TX, indicate improved program attendance, stronger early engagement, and more consistent compliance with supervision requirements. Travis County’s use of PARCA demonstrates how justice agencies can responsibly deploy technology to modernize supervision while prioritizing public safety.

