Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic in Davos

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Davos on 21 January.

During the conversation, they emphasized that there are excellent opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries across a wide range of areas, including political, economic, energy, mechanical engineering, transport, and other fields. The importance of mutual visits at various levels in deepening bilateral relations was also highlighted.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic exchanged views on the prospects of their relations, future contacts, and other issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš invited President Ilham Aliyev to an official visit to the Czech Republic. In response, the head of state invited the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Both leaders accepted the invitations.